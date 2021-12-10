Siccar Point puts Cambo on pause after Shell pulls out
By Allister Thomas
December 10, 2021, 11:15 amUpdated: December 10, 2021, 12:08 pm
[[title]]
[[text]]
Siccar Point Energy has said it is “pausing” the Cambo oil project in the West of Shetland after Shell decided to pull out of the controversial development.
In a statement, Siccar Point Energy, which operates Cambo and holds the remaining 70%, said it cannot now proceed on the originally planned timescale.
Chief executive Jonathan Roger said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale. We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.”