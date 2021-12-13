‘It’s like if I was going to give up synchronised swimming – which I don’t do’: OGUK on Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance

The head of Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has likened some countries’ commitments to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) to giving up a sport which they don’t play.

A total of eight “core member” governments have joined the alliance to end fossil fuel drilling, coming amid discussion of whether Scotland would become part of the alliance.

However Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said some of the comparisons to the Scottish and UK industry may not be appropriate, saying that “we’re not comparing apples with apples here” and that “it’d be a bit like if I was to give up synchronised swimming which I currently don’t do”.

