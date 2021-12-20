Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

‘Brave’ Aberdeen travel agent picks up top industry award

By Kelly Wilson
December 20, 2021, 11:45 am
Cheryl Henderson (centre) receives her award from SPAA president Joanne Dooey (left) and Lucy Huxley (right) editor in chief Travel Weekly.
Cheryl Henderson (centre) receives her award from SPAA president Joanne Dooey (left) and Lucy Huxley (right) editor in chief Travel Weekly.

A well known Aberdeen travel agent has won a national award for having gone “above and beyond” during the darkest days of the Covid pandemic.

Cheryl Henderson from Munro’s Travel Aberdeen has been named individual travel agent of the year 2021 in the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) annual awards.

Working day and night to help a stranded marine crew get back home was just one highlight of her efforts, in what has been one of the most challenging times the industry has faced.

Ms Henderson, head of business travel, has worked at Munro’s for 17 years, beginning as a business travel consultant.

The award was given to a travel professional who could demonstrate going above and beyond during Covid for customers.

Nominations for the prestigious title of individual travel agent of the year were made by managers or colleagues.

Cheryl Henderson pictured with her award

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s Travel, was one of those who nominated Ms Henderson.

He said: “Cheryl remained resolute, compassionate and utterly committed throughout the darkest days of Covid and worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients and staff.

Cheryl was unwavering throughout the pandemic and a rock to so many of her colleagues, travellers, family and friends.”

Murray Burnett, Munro’s Travel managing director

“There are many examples of her bravery which include working for days and nights to support a stranded marine crew and making it her personal mission to get them all home.

“They had been at sea for ten months and one particular crew member’s father only had hours to live.

“Cheryl was unwavering throughout the pandemic and a rock to so many of her colleagues, travellers, family and friends.

“She’s a much valued colleague and we are all delighted at her national recognition.”

Challenging times for travel industry

Ms Henderson said: “This may be an individual award, but it is really an award for Munros Travel.

“I’ve grown up with the firm and it has nurtured and developed my passion for travel.

“Even though the last 18 months have been the most challenging ever for travel professionals, my heart lies in travel and always will.”

Munro’s has been a dominant player in the travel industry in Aberdeen for more than 115 years, and has a client base of more than 300 energy sector organisations.

The firm currently employs 50 people.

Other winners included Loganair named domestic airline partner of the year and Jet2 picked up European airline partner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]