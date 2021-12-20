‘Brave’ Aberdeen travel agent picks up top industry award

An error occurred. Please try again.

A well known Aberdeen travel agent has won a national award for having gone “above and beyond” during the darkest days of the Covid pandemic.

Cheryl Henderson from Munro’s Travel Aberdeen has been named individual travel agent of the year 2021 in the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) annual awards.

Working day and night to help a stranded marine crew get back home was just one highlight of her efforts, in what has been one of the most challenging times the industry has faced.

Ms Henderson, head of business travel, has worked at Munro’s for 17 years, beginning as a business travel consultant.

The award was given to a travel professional who could demonstrate going above and beyond during Covid for customers.

Nominations for the prestigious title of individual travel agent of the year were made by managers or colleagues.

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s Travel, was one of those who nominated Ms Henderson.

He said: “Cheryl remained resolute, compassionate and utterly committed throughout the darkest days of Covid and worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients and staff.

Cheryl was unwavering throughout the pandemic and a rock to so many of her colleagues, travellers, family and friends.” Murray Burnett, Munro’s Travel managing director

“There are many examples of her bravery which include working for days and nights to support a stranded marine crew and making it her personal mission to get them all home.

“They had been at sea for ten months and one particular crew member’s father only had hours to live.

“Cheryl was unwavering throughout the pandemic and a rock to so many of her colleagues, travellers, family and friends.

“She’s a much valued colleague and we are all delighted at her national recognition.”

Challenging times for travel industry

Ms Henderson said: “This may be an individual award, but it is really an award for Munros Travel.

“I’ve grown up with the firm and it has nurtured and developed my passion for travel.

“Even though the last 18 months have been the most challenging ever for travel professionals, my heart lies in travel and always will.”

Munro’s has been a dominant player in the travel industry in Aberdeen for more than 115 years, and has a client base of more than 300 energy sector organisations.

The firm currently employs 50 people.

Other winners included Loganair named domestic airline partner of the year and Jet2 picked up European airline partner.