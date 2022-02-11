[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Facing tough career decisions can be daunting, but it is not necessarily something you have to navigate on your own.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Hutcheon Mearns, an Aberdeen-based firm specialising in finance people advisory services, is helping people to choose the best career move for them and – as you will discover – it does not always involved an upward move.

Lucas Alexander-Crichton, a chartered accountant, recently joined the firm’s resourcing department which offers a dedicated people advisory service. When negotiating the moves in his own career, the former EY (formerly Ernst & Young) employee definitely strategised, and says that your career should be treated like a game of chess.

If you are facing a challenging career crossroads, are unfulfilled and looking for tips on how to change your role or are feeling more like a pawn than a King or Queen, read on to discover Lucas’ top 5 best moves:

1. Sit tight

“Take your time to consider your next move – never look for a new job when you are miserable with your current role. You are more likely to accept something unsuitable and does not satisfy your requirements. Assess what direction you want to move next and take your time to find the right role.”

2. Strategise

“Always have a high-level strategy as to how you are going to win the game – when thinking of your end game, it’s key to consider how diverse experiences might help you to achieve your desired goal. This range of experience will prepare you for any eventuality you might encounter as a finance business leader, showcases your adaptability and gives your future employer confidence in your abilities.”

3. Shift sideways?

“Moving sideways can lead to ultimate victory – People can sometimes be reluctant to move sideways in their career, as they see it as non-progressive. However, moving to a new company or to a new department at the same level can open up new promotion opportunities that would not otherwise be available.”

4. Stay focused

“At the end of the day, the only person who is going to drive your career is you. In order to progress your career, you must stay focused and true to your ultimate goals. You should never regret trying something new and will always take something away from a role. Take a risk if you can see the longer-term benefits and development opportunities a role presents.

5. Seek advice

“In my role, I advise people who are in a position where they feel they are not currently being challenged. So many people wait for others to drive their career forward, but you need to be instrumental in chasing opportunities yourself.

“If you are looking for a new opportunity, contact me or one of my colleagues at Hutcheon Mearns’ people advisory team for career advice.”

In his own career, Lucas has applied the above advice, and it has led him to become resourcing manager for Hutcheon Mearns, with over eight years’ practice experience behind him, at the age of 26.

Why I joined Hutcheon Mearns?

Lucas Alexander-Crichton arrived at the firm’s new Dundee office last month from EY, one of the largest professional services networks in the world. Strategising was at the heart of his decision to leave the accountancy heavyweights to join the smaller, but rapidly expanding, Hutcheon Mearns.

Lucas explained: “My goal was to make manager at the Big Four, after that I wondered ‘what was the next opportunity?’. During a chance encounter with an ex-EY employee, who has been at Hutcheon Mearns for four years, he suggested I come and work with him.

“The opportunity was a bit leftfield – I was going from being in audit (in accountancy practice) to recruitment and career advsior, but it still had a lot of elements I enjoyed.

“I love the interaction with people: working in a team, building relationships with clients and getting to know potential candidates, as well as becoming a trusted advisory.

“Hutcheon Mearns has a great reputation in Aberdeen, they are known for the work they do in people advisory and finance business advisory, so for me it is an incredibly exciting time.

“This business is established, it is currently going throw a growth stage – it has just opened its second office in Dundee – and has further plans to open more offices. To join them at such an exciting time, and being part of this fast-growing business, with an opportunity to have an input in this growth, was a big appeal for me.”

Lucas is based in Hutcheon Mearns’ new Dundee office, and will focus on accounting roles within Dundee and surrounding areas as well as having a Scotland-wide focus on practice recruitment.

To find out more about what Hutcheon Mearns’ can do for your career or business, or to seek career advice from resourcing manager, Lucas Alexander-Crichton, visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website.