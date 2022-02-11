Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Your career is like a game of chess: 5 tips to help you make your next move

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
February 11, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 4:41 pm
Your career is like a game of chess: tips to help you make your next move
Your career is like a game of chess

Facing tough career decisions can be daunting, but it is not necessarily something you have to navigate on your own.

Hutcheon Mearns, an Aberdeen-based firm specialising in finance people advisory services, is helping people to choose the best career move for them and – as you will discover – it does not always involved an upward move.

ucas Alexander-Crichton is  resourcing manager at Hutcheon Mearns
Lucas Alexander-Crichton is  resourcing manager at Hutcheon Mearns

Lucas Alexander-Crichton, a chartered accountant, recently joined the firm’s resourcing department which offers a dedicated people advisory service. When negotiating the moves in his own career, the former EY (formerly Ernst & Young) employee definitely strategised, and says that your career should be treated like a game of chess.

If you are facing a challenging career crossroads, are unfulfilled and looking for tips on how to change your role or are feeling more like a pawn than a King or Queen, read on to discover Lucas’ top 5 best moves:

1. Sit tight

“Take your time to consider your next move – never look for a new job when you are miserable with your current role. You are more likely to accept something unsuitable and does not satisfy your requirements. Assess what direction you want to move next and take your time to find the right role.”

2. Strategise

“Always have a high-level strategy as to how you are going to win the game – when thinking of your end game, it’s key to consider how diverse experiences might help you to achieve your desired goal. This range of experience will prepare you for any eventuality you might encounter as a finance business leader, showcases your adaptability and gives your future employer confidence in your abilities.”

3. Shift sideways?

“Moving sideways can lead to ultimate victory – People can sometimes be reluctant to move sideways in their career, as they see it as non-progressive. However, moving to a new company or to a new department at the same level can open up new promotion opportunities that would not otherwise be available.”

career advisor can help you plan your next move in your career
A sideways shift could be the key to progression (Shutterstock)

4. Stay focused

“At the end of the day, the only person who is going to drive your career is you. In order to progress your career, you must stay focused and true to your ultimate goals. You should never regret trying something new and will always take something away from a role. Take a risk if you can see the longer-term benefits and development opportunities a role presents.

5. Seek advice

“In my role, I advise people who are in a position where they feel they are not currently being challenged. So many people wait for others to drive their career forward, but you need to be instrumental in chasing opportunities yourself.

“If you are looking for a new opportunity, contact me or one of my colleagues at Hutcheon Mearns’ people advisory team for career advice.”

In his own career, Lucas has applied the above advice, and it has led him to become resourcing manager for Hutcheon Mearns, with over eight years’ practice experience behind him, at the age of 26.

Why I joined Hutcheon Mearns?

Lucas Alexander-Crichton arrived at the firm’s new Dundee office last month from EY, one of the largest professional services networks in the world. Strategising was at the heart of his decision to leave the accountancy heavyweights to join the smaller, but rapidly expanding, Hutcheon Mearns.

Lucas explained: “My goal was to make manager at the Big Four, after that I wondered ‘what was the next opportunity?’. During a chance encounter with an ex-EY employee, who has been at Hutcheon Mearns for four years, he suggested I come and work with him.

“The opportunity was a bit leftfield – I was going from being in audit (in accountancy practice) to recruitment  and career advsior, but it still had a lot of elements I enjoyed.

“I love the interaction with people: working in a team, building relationships with clients and getting to know potential candidates, as well as becoming a trusted advisory.

“Hutcheon Mearns has a great reputation in Aberdeen, they are known for the work they do in people advisory and finance business advisory, so for me it is an incredibly exciting time.

“This business is established, it is currently going throw a growth stage – it has just opened its second office in Dundee – and has further plans to open more offices. To join them at such an exciting time, and being part of this fast-growing business, with an opportunity to have an input in this growth, was a big appeal for me.”

Lucas is based in Hutcheon Mearns’ new Dundee office, and will focus on accounting roles within Dundee and surrounding areas as well as having a Scotland-wide focus on practice recruitment.

To find out more about what Hutcheon Mearns’ can do for your career or business, or to seek career advice from resourcing manager, Lucas Alexander-Crichton, visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website.

 

 

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]