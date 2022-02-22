Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Construction sector job opportunities available in Aberdeen – find out more

In partnership with FES
February 22, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Construction sector tools. New jobs available in Aberdeen

Looking for a construction sector job in Aberdeen? You’re in luck.

FES, one of the largest independent technical services companies in the UK, with over 2000 members of staff, is looking for skilled construction workers to join its team.

If you are a joiner, labourer, electrician, domestic gas engineer, commercial gas engineer, heating installation engineer, plumber, pat tester or service desk administrator – and are based in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire – FES (Forth Electrical Services) wants to hear from you.

Construction workers required in Aberdeen

“Due to continued growth in North East Scotland, and after a rigorous tender process, FES FM have been chosen as the bidder to deliver Hard FM services to Aberdeenshire Council for a further five year term,” says Peter Henderson, regional manager at FES.

“This ensures continuous employment to the local area and we actively engage with the local employment market as well as SMEs across all service categories.

“There are currently 100 engineers directly employed for this contract, and we are recruiting to increase our service capabilities, building on our successful deliver of the current contract which commenced on April 1 2017.”

This means a guaranteed longevity of work in a company which has gone from strength to strength since it was established by Duncan Fletcher as a residential electrical company in 1963.

Worker in the construction sector, working at FES

Why get a job in the construction sector with FES?

Although currently hiring for its Aberdeenshire Client, FES FM also delivers FM services to the hospitals, public buildings, PFI contracts, rail networks, oil companies Government contracts and much more across the country.

Joining a business as well-established and trusted as FES FM offers fantastic opportunities for career development, as well as a significant range of benefits.

“As a family owned business, we strongly believe in supporting our employees and offer training through annual continued personal development reviews,” says Peter.

“We encourage our employees to progress within the company and promote from within, which is excellent for the career development of our workers.

“As well as this, the working hours at FES are extremely sociable.”

Apprenticeships in joinery, plumbing, electrics, building and more

For the Aberdeenshire Council contract, FES FM have taken on and successfully trained seven apprentices over the past five years, with a view to appointing an additional ten apprentices during the next term.

Apprenticeships are available in a range of construction jobs, such as joinery, plumbing, electrics, building and more.

If you or someone you know is hoping to begin a career in construction, this could be your chance.

FES car park

Other benefits of working with FES include:

  • Competitive salaries
  • Use of company vehicles
  • 32 holiday days per year
  • A group pension plan
  • Premium overtime rates
  • Strong company values

Don’t miss this opportunity for a construction sector job in Aberdeen with an established, national business with as much integrity as it has experience.

For more information, or to apply for a position, visit the FES website, or call the head office in Stirling on 01786 819600.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal