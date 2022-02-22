[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for a construction sector job in Aberdeen? You’re in luck.

FES, one of the largest independent technical services companies in the UK, with over 2000 members of staff, is looking for skilled construction workers to join its team.

If you are a joiner, labourer, electrician, domestic gas engineer, commercial gas engineer, heating installation engineer, plumber, pat tester or service desk administrator – and are based in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire – FES (Forth Electrical Services) wants to hear from you.

Construction workers required in Aberdeen

“Due to continued growth in North East Scotland, and after a rigorous tender process, FES FM have been chosen as the bidder to deliver Hard FM services to Aberdeenshire Council for a further five year term,” says Peter Henderson, regional manager at FES.

“This ensures continuous employment to the local area and we actively engage with the local employment market as well as SMEs across all service categories.

“There are currently 100 engineers directly employed for this contract, and we are recruiting to increase our service capabilities, building on our successful deliver of the current contract which commenced on April 1 2017.”

This means a guaranteed longevity of work in a company which has gone from strength to strength since it was established by Duncan Fletcher as a residential electrical company in 1963.

Why get a job in the construction sector with FES?

Although currently hiring for its Aberdeenshire Client, FES FM also delivers FM services to the hospitals, public buildings, PFI contracts, rail networks, oil companies Government contracts and much more across the country.

Joining a business as well-established and trusted as FES FM offers fantastic opportunities for career development, as well as a significant range of benefits.

“As a family owned business, we strongly believe in supporting our employees and offer training through annual continued personal development reviews,” says Peter.

“We encourage our employees to progress within the company and promote from within, which is excellent for the career development of our workers.

“As well as this, the working hours at FES are extremely sociable.”

Apprenticeships in joinery, plumbing, electrics, building and more

For the Aberdeenshire Council contract, FES FM have taken on and successfully trained seven apprentices over the past five years, with a view to appointing an additional ten apprentices during the next term.

Apprenticeships are available in a range of construction jobs, such as joinery, plumbing, electrics, building and more.

If you or someone you know is hoping to begin a career in construction, this could be your chance.

Other benefits of working with FES include:

Competitive salaries

Use of company vehicles

32 holiday days per year

A group pension plan

Premium overtime rates

Strong company values

Don’t miss this opportunity for a construction sector job in Aberdeen with an established, national business with as much integrity as it has experience.

For more information, or to apply for a position, visit the FES website, or call the head office in Stirling on 01786 819600.