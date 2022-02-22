Largest subsea show in Europe makes waves in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Largest subsea show in Europe makes waves in Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson & Allister Thomas
February 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Firs t day of Subsea Expo held at P&J Live Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Firs t day of Subsea Expo held at P&J Live Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

A major exhibition focusing on subsea and the “blue economy” has held its first day at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Billed as the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference, Subsea Expo 2022, organised by the Global Underwater Hub, is being held over three days.

Subsea Expo at the P&J Live. Photo Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Hundreds of people are expected to attend to hear from world-leading experts on a range of subjects and celebrate the sector’s achievements at the Subsea Expo Awards on Wednesday.

Surging Blue Economy

Speaking at the opening Scottish trade minister Ivan McKee said Scotland will take “more than its fair share” of a surging Blue Economy opportunity, which is expected to be worth $3 trillion (£2.2tn) globally by 2030, he said.

Mr McKee discussed the importance of capturing the opportunity for Scottish underwater industry.

Trade minister Ivan McKee. Photo Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “Those opportunities are really quite substantial, not least in supporting the growth and job creation, but also capitalising on Scotland’s opportunity to lead the energy transition.

“Unlocking this underwater opportunity, which of course ranges from offshore energy to aquaculture, defence, telecoms and a whole range of those verticals, is crucial to ensuring Scotland increases its leading position and share in this global market.

“The numbers are quite astounding.”

The $3 trillion looks across all sectors of the “Blue Economy” save for defence, said Global Underwater Hub (GUH) chief executive Neil Gordon at the plenary session.

GUH help identify opportunities

Mr Gordon highlighted that the newly-launched GUH is here to help companies to identify opportunities across various sectors across the blue economy, such as defence and aquaculture.

Global Underwater Hub chief executive Neil Gordon. Photo Wullie Marr / DCT Media

“The hub sits in an underwater space, helping those companies move and identify across those different sectors.

“Because as those ‘oceans of opportunity’ arise, looking out there saying ‘where do we go, what do we do, how do we get into those sectors?’

“That’s the real help the Global Underwater Hub is positioned to deliver.”

MDL managing director Andrew Blaquiere. Photo Aleksandra Jurczak

Exhibitors delighted to be back

Andrew Blaquiere managing director of energy services firm Maritime Developments (MDL) said the exhibition was an ideal time to showcase new investments and service offerings to clients.

He said: “It’s reinvigorating to be back meeting in person and face to face.

“It’s the 10th time MDL has exhibited at the show so it’s been fun to reconnect with customers and see what the opportunities are.

“Covid was challenging from a people resourcing point of view but we took advantage of the time to really focus on our business, what we want to offer to the market and we spent the time building new assets and investing in new equipment and services.

“We are having the best year so far that we’ve ever had and the projection is to probably have the best year that MDL has ever done right out of Covid.

“It’s a super exciting time for us.”

Subsea Expo 2022 a chance to showcase

Marine equipment fabrication and rental specialist Motive Offshore Group chief operating officer James Gregg said: “The main thing for us is getting back networking with clients and meeting them face to face.

“It’s been two years since we were at Subsea Expo. It’s the same people but you forget about businesses and this reminds you what it is all about.

“Clients have come up specifically to see us from England which is fantastic.

“It’s really important to get a chance to meet clients and suppliers.”

Exhibitors make the most of day one of Subsea Expo at the P&J Live, Aberdeen. Photo by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Aberdeenshire-based pipeline specialists Stats Group marketing manager Darran Pledger said: “It’s great to welcome back subsea expo as we return to in person events.

“Subsea Expo has been well attended and offers a great opportunity to showcase our range of innovative, technology-led pipeline integrity solutions.

“It has provided a great platform to meet up with clients and keep up to date with the latest industry developments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]