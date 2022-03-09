Shell and Scottish Power pledge £75m for ScotWind supply chain funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shell and Scottish Power pledge £75m for ScotWind supply chain funds

By Andrew Dykes
March 9, 2022, 12:38 pm
The 3GW MarramWind joint venture will be built around 46 miles off Fraserburgh on the north-east coast of Scotland, while the 2GW CampionWind project will be built about 60 miles south east of Aberdeen.
Scottish Power and Shell will provide £75 million in supply chain funding to support the development of three floating and fixed-bottom offshore wind projects.

The two companies will provide a total of £50 million in supply chain stimulus funds for their two floating ScotWind projects – MarramWind and CampionWind.

The consortium secured seabed leases for the schemes from the Crown Estate, as part of the nearly 25 gigawatts (GW) of capacity announced in January.

For the full story, visit Energy Voice here.

