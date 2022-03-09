Shell and Scottish Power pledge £75m for ScotWind supply chain funds By Andrew Dykes March 9, 2022, 12:38 pm The 3GW MarramWind joint venture will be built around 46 miles off Fraserburgh on the north-east coast of Scotland, while the 2GW CampionWind project will be built about 60 miles south east of Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scottish Power and Shell will provide £75 million in supply chain funding to support the development of three floating and fixed-bottom offshore wind projects. The two companies will provide a total of £50 million in supply chain stimulus funds for their two floating ScotWind projects – MarramWind and CampionWind. The consortium secured seabed leases for the schemes from the Crown Estate, as part of the nearly 25 gigawatts (GW) of capacity announced in January. For the full story, visit Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paddy Graham: Inflation will not dull M&A appetite in 2022 Shell reveals ‘momentous’ profits as UK faces energy cost crisis Scottish state bank floats £30 million loan for Aberdeen Harbour What does SSE Renewables’ ScotWind win mean for Scotland? 7 things to know