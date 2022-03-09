Aberdeen woman speaks of ‘difficult and emotional decision’ to accept father’s kidney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen woman who underwent a kidney transplant thanks to her dad is urging families to talk about organ donation.

Melany Gray, from Aberdeen, was diagnosed with sepsis in 2017, causing her kidneys to start failing. She began dialysis in 2018.

The 36-year-old admitted that because her illness has been so sudden it had quickly become overwhelming and she began suffering panic attacks.

So when doctors told her she was going to be listed for a transplant, it was a “big deal”.

Now through the surgery – after delays caused by Covid – however, her life has been transformed.

To mark World Kidney Day on March 10, Miss Gray is sharing her story – and wants families to start talking about organ donation.

Dad donated kidney

After Miss Gray found out she was going to need a transplant, her father John was identified as a match.

Doctors said the best outcome would be from a living donor, but Miss Gray said it was a “very difficult and emotional” decision to accept her father’s sacrifice.

She said: “We discussed being put on the waiting list for a deceased donor, but I was told my best option was to explore living donation.

“At that stage my quality of life was poor and my dad, mum and sister all underwent testing to see if they could help. My dad was a match, so in the months that followed, tests progressed to prepare him for the surgery.”

However, as final preparations were under way, Covid-19 hit and the surgery was delayed by almost a year, until March last year.

During her wait, she underwent haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Her kidney function dropped to 4% and due to her vulnerability, she was also isolating.

Tense wait for surgery amid Covid delays

“The timing was pretty unfortunate,” she said. “Dealing with the ups and downs of Covid-19, proposed surgery dates being cancelled, and the fact I was down to 4% kidney function, I wasn’t in a great place.

“My dad was worried about me being isolated with my kidney function dropping, and think he found being ready and willing but unable to help, tough mentally.

“Our safety was the hospital’s primary concern meaning proposed surgery dates were postponed if Covid-19 cases increased.

“When we got our date we had about three weeks to wait, so every day was pretty tense, hoping and praying the phone didn’t ring.

“Even when I arrived at the hospital for the transplant, I felt anxious that it wouldn’t happen, but we got the go-ahead and thankfully everything moved quite quickly from there.”

The surgery was successful, with the consultants happy with both patients’ progress and the future is now bright.

Miss Gray added: “The chances of me requiring another kidney in the future are something we don’t know, but it is a possibility as we never know when a kidney may reject for various reasons, so I’m really passionate about raising awareness.

“I’m proof it can happen to anyone, you just don’t know what’s around the corner. Whilst I benefited from a living donation thanks to my amazing dad encouraging people to talk about organ and tissue donation and make their decision known is really important. That conversation could help save or transform a life.”

To find out more about World Kidney Day 2022 click here.