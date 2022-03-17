Aristocratic family puts 68-acre land up for sale in Nairn – after failing to build new development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aristocratic family puts 68-acre land up for sale in Nairn – after failing to build new development

By Kelly Wilson
March 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 7:41 pm
Dowager Duchess of Cawdor.
Land in Nairn with planning permission for 300 homes and a golf course has been put up for sale by an aristocratic family.

The Cawdor Maintenance Trust, which has Lady Angelika Cawdor, known as Dowager Countess of Cawdor, as one of its trustees, was originally granted planning permission for the £70 million development at Delnies in 2015.

But now, more than a decade since the project has been on the table, the trust has put the 68-acre land up for sale.

Site of land put up for sale by Cawdor Maintenace Trust

It hoped to build an 18-hole course, a luxury hotel, a tourism and heritage centre, equestrian centre and housing and predicted the project would create more than 500 pre and post-construction jobs..

However, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is now marketing the land which sits north of the A96 Inverness-Aberdeen route at Delnies.

Agricultural land runs along the eastern and western boundaries while to the north the site is bounded by Nairn Golf Club.

Long running project

Initial plans for the development were tabled in 2008 with outline planning permission granted in 2012 and consent was granted in 2015.

However, Cawdor Maintenance Trust wanted to vary a condition to build a new roundabout off the A96 to access the site by instead building a “ghost island” T-junction for cost purposes, which was refused by Highland council.

The trust lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government arguing that the junction would be suitable, and argued that reduced traffic flow from a proposed Nairn bypass would make it safer.

But the appeal was dismissed by a Scottish Government reporter.

Permission for land granted

The planning permission in principle was recently extended to January 2024 including a new, revised set of planning conditions and an amended S75 Agreement.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Inverness office partner Neil Calder said: “This is a major development, and we anticipate there will be strong demand from a range of regional and national housebuilders.

“Initial considerations indicate that the site has the potential to accommodate a larger number of housing units.”

Long running feud

Cawdor Maintenance Trust was set up in 1984 by the late earl to aid in the upkeep of Cawdor Castle, which has links to Macbeth.

There’s been a long running history of animosity between fellow trustee Colin Campbell, the 7th Earl of Cawdor and Lady Cawdor.

It was ignited when the late Hugh John Vaughan Campbell, the 6th Earl of Cawdor, left the family’s ancestral home to Lady Cawdor in 1993, rather than to his eldest son.

The 15th-century tower house and gardens opened to the public in 1976 and has become one of the area’s most popular attractions, with 90,000 visitors a year.

It is best known for its literary connection to Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, in which the title character becomes the castle’s owner, having been made Thane of Cawdor.

In 2003, while Lady Angelika was holidaying in New York, the Earl moved his family into Cawdor. It took a court order for him to be removed.

And in 2006 Mr Campbell tried unsuccessfully to remove through the courts to remove Lady Cawdor as a trustee.

Cawdor Castle and Gardens near Nairn,

In August 2020 Mr Campbell was enraged after his Czech stepmother applied to build an events, exhibition and banqueting venue in the garden of Cawdor Castle, near Nairn.

The plans were approved by Highland Council.

The Press & Journal did contact the Cawdor Maintenance Trust for comment but no one was available.

