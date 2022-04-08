DHL employees in Aberdeen hail new pay deal and union recognition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unite the union has hailed a “massive win” as it secured recognition and a new pay deal for drivers at the DHL depot in Aberdeen.

The trades union has struck a pay deal for 30 drivers based at DHL’s depot in Dyce which features a 13% pay increase.

The two-year deal includes an 8% pay rise this year on all rates of pay, and 5% in 2023.

The deal comes as employers settle wage rises for employees as the UK is engulfed in a cost of living crisis.

Wages rising to meet inflation

Yesterday Tesco said to be the UK’s largest private employer, said that hourly pay for its shop staff and warehouse workers will be increased by 5.8% from £9.55 to £10.10 and will come into force from July 24.

Unite said it has “repeatedly highlighted its concerns” over the increase in the working hours of logistics and HGV drivers across the UK, driver shortages, and the need for better wages and conditions across the industry.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a massive win for DHL Aberdeen workers securing both a great pay deal in these tough times and the trade union recognition that will ensure we can keep delivering for members.

“This is a fantastic example of Unite winning in the workplace on jobs, wages and conditions for its members.”

Unite industrial officer Marc Jackson added: “We are delighted to have secured a significant pay increase for our members at DHL Aberdeen.

“We also have a recognition agreement with the company due to our organising and strength on site which will now mean that all terms and conditions of drivers will be negotiated going forward.

“The talks have been fruitful and engaging, it’s been good.

“It’s a massive win for our members and demonstrates the strength of being a member of Unite.”

He said employers generally were “seeing the benefits of the union”.

He added: “Drivers have been the unsung heroes. Unite is at the forefront of making sure we have the right conditions and pay for HGV drivers.

“It is good for DHL because people might want to go to a company that is union recognised and know their rights and terms and conditions will be looked after.”

DHL is one of the world’s largest courier companies.

A spokesperson for DHL Supply Chain said: “Following further constructive talks with Unite, we are pleased that a deal has been reached.

“We now look forward to delivering excellent service for our customer in the years ahead.”

The German-owned company is headquartered in Bonn and operates in over 220 countries.

This global postal and logistics company was started in 1969 in California by three friends whose surnames formed the acronym DHL and was acquired by Deutsche Post in 2001.