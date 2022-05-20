Why we should all be listening to female investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why we should all be listening to female investors

Presented by AAB
May 20, 2022
Andrew Dines, director and chartered financial planner at AAB Wealth, explains why ignoring female investors is the wrong move.

Finance and investing still has something of an image problem.

All too often, it’s seen as being largely for those who are ‘male, pale and stale’.

Andrew Dines of AAB

Women make up a much smaller proportion of investors, and there’s concern for those who have fallen into the ‘gender investment gap’.

Women aged between 21 and 53 are thought to have half the amount set aside of men in the same age group, for example.

However, change is coming.

Research has shown that since the pandemic, women are changing their approach to investing.

They’re also getting wealthier – women are expected to control 60 per cent of the UK’s wealth by 2025.

This makes it more important than ever to pay attention to this under-served group of investors.

Do women and men invest differently?

Men are seen as the big risk takers, more likely to look for investments that promise big returns (but also carry greater uncertainty).

Women, on the other hand, are more likely to opt for the safer option.

Lower returns but more chance of a positive outcome.

Of course, in practice, it isn’t always this clear cut.

But according to Fidelity International’s Global Women and Money Survey, women are more likely to describe themselves as cautious investors, and less likely than men to describe themselves as confident or ambitious.

Can being more risk-averse impact returns?

Research from Hargreaves Lansdown showed women are more likely to keep their money in cash rather than investing in stocks and shares.

This might seem like the safer option, but also puts returns at risk of being eroded by inflation.

Patience, not panic

Caution can also be a good thing. Too much confidence (over-estimating your abilities and ignoring risk factors) might harm your investments.

Some studies highlighted men’s tendency towards overconfidence.

For example, one research paper found that overconfidence in men led to ‘overtrading’ – buying and selling too frequently on investment accounts.

This cost their net returns by about 2.65 per cent per year.

Similarly, studies have shown women to be more patient investors – less prone to panic in tough time – a tendency that’s generally more suited to long-term investing.

Figures from Boring Money suggesting women hold funds for 10.7 years on average, compared with 8.3 years for a man.

Patient investing is particularly relevant when it comes to turbulent periods in markets.
When stock prices fall quickly, we often see panic-selling from investors, but this can be the more damaging in the long run.

Downturns are only temporary, so staying calm (and invested) tends to be better for long-term returns.

Values are important

One especially interesting way in which women appear to differ is a marked interest in sustainability.

Research shows that decision-making for women investors young and old isn’t just influenced by how big the final investment pot is.

They’re more likely to take into account the world around them and want their portfolios to include environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

A UBS Sentiment Survey found seven out of 10 women investors said they took sustainability into account (compared with 58 per cent of men).

This makes women an incredibly influential socially conscious group of investors for the future.

Paying attention

Undervaluing women’s voices in investing is a big mistake.

As financial planners, we have a responsibility to all our clients to help them make informed decisions.

At AAB Wealth we make sure the advice we give and the products we discuss with you are tailored to your own personal circumstances, approach and goals.

