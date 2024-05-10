Forres electrician facing ‘challenge of a lifetime’ as he aims to show off his skills on world stage

A Forres-based electrician will head to France to compete in a global skills competition.

Danny McBean will join 1,500 competitors from 65 countries at the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon this autumn.

The 21-year-old has qualified as part of the 31-strong UK team after being named UK apprentice electrician in November last year.

He will be displaying his electrician skills in the renewable energy category which will see him work with solar panels and wind turbines including their maintenance and operation.

‘Dream come true’

The competition in Lyon, held between September 10 to 15, will see him display his skillsets in front of 1,400 business experts and more than 250,000 visitors.

Danny said: “I was over the moon, when I was named in first place in the SkillElectric contest, but to be selected to go to WorldSkills in France is a dream come true.

“I am continually grateful for the quality of the training I have received through Sectt and Select, which has given me the skills to be able to compete at this level and now against the rest of the world.

“As I look forward to Lyon in September, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my dad, who is also my lecturer, and my employer for giving me the time off to practice and take part.”

Travelled to Canada for training camp

Danny, who has since completed his apprenticeship, works for Grants of Dufftown and carried out his studies at UHI Moray where his dad Iain is a lecturer.

The former Forres Academy pupil is currently in Quebec, Canada, for a weeks training ahead of the big competition.

He said: “It’s been great so far.

“I’m looking forward to it. So far I’m quietly confident. Having the experience of already being in a competition will be a great help.”

Select managing director, Alan Wilson, said: “Danny has already proved that he is a force to be reckoned with following his convincing performance at SkillElectric and we know that he will put up a tremendous fight against the best in the world in Lyon.

“Scottish apprentices have performed consistently well at SkillElectric and beyond in recent years and it is great to once again see the cream of Scottish talent take its place at the highest level on the world stage.”

Danny was also awarded the Rab Sherry Trophy by SECTT Training & Development Manager Barrie McKay and Senior Training Officer Craig Johnston for being the best SECTT apprentice of 2023.