How will AI impact employment law? cHeRries Conference to look at new ways of working

More details announced about the cHeRries Conference 2024.

By Alan Wilkinson
Andrew Knight from Burness Paull speaking at last year's cHeRries Conference.
AI is the most significant development in the workplace in recent times. Its potential to revolutionise business practice is undeniable. Repetitive tasks can be automated, costs can be cut and efficiency can be increased.

But these groundbreaking new technologies can also pose challenges. They can be misused, misunderstood or misapplied. There is even the fear of discrimination claims from prejudices built into the software.

The cHeRries Conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, takes place on Thursday, June 13, at P&J Live in Aberdeen. It will explore the key forces shaping the future of work.

AI: Real Challenges at the cHeRries Conference

Burness Paull’s conference session is entitled AI: Real Challenges. It will provide an invaluable insight into some of the employment law challenges that AI may bring and discuss with us how these may be overcome.

Andrew Knight, employment law partner at Burness Paull
Andrew Knight, employment law partner at Burness Paull, said: “AI has the capacity to revolutionise the way we work and to significantly reduce time spent on administratively burdensome tasks.

“However, the uncertainty over exactly which factors have been taken into account, and with what weight, when decision-making processes have been outsourced to an AI tool gives rise to a lack of transparency and potential legal issues.

“The risk of discrimination claims arising from prejudices and biases which are hidden in the software should be kept in mind.

“The risks were highlighted in the widely publicised employment tribunal claim brought by Pa Edrissa Manjang, an Uber driver who claimed to have been subject to race discrimination arising from the application of facial recognition software by Uber.

“The conference is a brilliant opportunity to hear from Professor Georgios Leontidis – a leading expert on machine learning and AI – as well as legal, HR and employee benefits experts on the possibilities that AI creates for the workplace as well as the risks associated.

“Attendees will go away with a better understanding of the AI tools available which could help their businesses, as well as a clear sense of the continued importance of the ‘human factor’ in employment decision making.”

Book your ticket for the cHeRries Conference on Thursday June 13 to find out more.

