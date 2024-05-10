Bristow bosses reveal pay rise offer on the table for striking workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Bristow bosses reveal pay rise offer on the table for striking workers

Discussions over a fair pay offer have been ongoing since February 2023 according to The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA).

By Alex Banks
Bristow bosses have tabled an "improved" offer for its helicopter workers. Image: Bristow
Bristow bosses have tabled an "improved" offer for its helicopter workers. Image: Bristow

Bristow bosses have revealed an 11% pay rise has been offered to workers amid ongoing strike action.

The company, which has a base at Aberdeen International Airport, provides helicopter transportation to energy customers, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support solutions to government and civil organizations.

Bristow helicopter pilots and crew have begun strike action after The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said it “continues to belligerently ignore their calls for a fair and reasonable pay offer”.

BALPA postponed strikes which were due to take place in March at the 11th hour in a bid to pursue a negotiated settlement.

Now, Bristow bosses are asking their employees to “review and consider” the improved offer as the firm aims to stop industrial action.

Those striking include pilots, technical crew, winch paramedics and winch operators.

A vote in February saw 96.31% back industrial action against the flight operator.

It’s understood the latest deal presented to BALPA included some staff receiving increases of more than 12%.

Finding a solution is key, says chief operating officer

Bristow chief operating officer for government services Alan Corbett believes staff are paid well compared to other firms.

He said: “Our priority is to find a solution that allows our people to return to providing the vital services they offer across the country as soon as possible.

“As such, the latest and improved package offered reflects the important work carried out by the pilots and technical crews employed across Bristow UK, while ensuring the business is competitive to support the rest of our employees, including their colleagues working as part of the UK maintenance team, ground staff, support personnel and beyond.

“Compared to many others, the pilots and technical crews within Bristow’s Search and Rescue and Offshore Energy Services divisions are paid well.

“This is because they deserve to be.

A Bristow S-92 helicopter.
Bristow helicopter workers voted in favour of strike action in February. Image: Bristow.

“They carry out critical operations on a day-to-day basis and are an important component of the emergency response and offshore transport sectors in the UK.”

Mr Corbett said the pay rise offer of around 11% for its pilots and crews has been “benchmarked against the industry”.

He said: “We have continued to listen to the direct feedback from our employees and have made several revisions to our latest offer to address each concern our employees have brought forward.

“It is now time for BALPA to show that same level of collaboration and commitment.”

Importance of Bristow workers is ‘appropriately reflected’ in new pay offer

The new offer is a fair reflection and is calling on staff to make their own judgement, according to Mr Corbett.

He said: “We believe the importance of the role our employees play has been appropriately reflected in the offer now on the table.

“We encourage our employees to review this improved offer and make their own judgement on its merits.

“Help us bring this industrial action to a close as soon as possible.

“It is in the interests of everyone – our colleagues involved in the strike and those not, the members of the public who may require help from the SAR teams, and the broader industries that rely on our services – to bring this to a mutually agreeable conclusion as soon as possible.

“We understand and appreciate these actions impact everyone across our UK workforce and we are thankful for the patience Bristow employees have shown as we work to resolve this issue.”

Ongoing Bristow strike action

The industrial action is due to take place across five weeks on the following dates:

  • May 7 – May 9
  • May 14 – May 16
  • May 21 – May 23
  • May 28 – May 30
  • June 4 – June 6

It’s understood several different cohorts of pilots and crew will be taking part in the action at certain times during days according to their job and base.

The strikes will take place across May and June. Image: Bristow

Bristow has a contract until December 2026 to provide SAR operations for His Majesty’s Coastguard. Around 360 people are employed via this contract, according to Bristow’s website, and are mobilised from 10 SAR helicopter bases across the UK.

More from Business

Andrew Knight from Burness Paull speaking at last year's cHeRries Conference.
How will AI impact employment law? cHeRries Conference to look at new ways of…
Vic and Graham Flett looking down guitar at camera.
'The business rates are ridiculous': The ONE change Sound and Vision would make after…
Danny McBean will compete in the WorldSkills Competition in France. Image: Blueprint Media.
Forres electrician facing 'challenge of a lifetime' as he aims to show off his…
There have been delays to the proposed pensions dashboards programme (PA)
£54m jump in costs behind pensions dashboards programme
The number of fires involving the lithium-ion batteries in electricals is on the increase (Yui Mok/PA)
Battery fires from discarded electronics on the rise, study warns
Victorian homes are the most searched for period property style, according to Rightmove (Clive Gee/PA)
Victorian homes reign among house hunters searching for period properties
l-r Waitrose executive chef Martyn Lee, Opportunity North East chief executive Jennifer Craw, Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen and Jimmy Buchan, of Amity Fish Company, which won team of the year at last night's North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards at Meldrum House Hotel.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Winners unveiled
European stock markets were in good spirits on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)
European stocks buoyed as Bank of England signals it is closer to cutting rates
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gourgeon becomes the latest politician to sign a pledge to support Scottish fishing and coastal communities.
Scottish Skipper Expo: Is it better together for fishers and SNP after Holyrood dramas?
Graeme Reid, Peterhead Port Authority's new boss.
Negativity towards oil and gas 'counterproductive', Peterhead Port's new boss warns

Conversation