Week ahead: City diary for week beginning June 6 By Erikka Askeland June 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Wizz Air is about to welcome Aberdeen passengers on board The following events are due to take place in the week beginning June 6 Monday June 6: Analysis of the increase in household saving during the Covid-19 pandemic, from the Office for National Statistics. International comparisons of labour markets during the Covid-19 pandemic, from the Office for National Statistics. Tuesday June 7: Finals: Marks Electricals. UK services PMI data for May. Wednesday June 8: Finals: Aveva, Wizz Air, Workspace. Halifax releases house price study. UK construction PMI data for May. 1415: Treasury committee with economists on the cost of living. Thursday June 9: Finals: Assura, CMC Markets, Fuller's, Mitie, Tate & Lyle. Interims: British American Tobacco. Friday June 10: Finals: Naked Wines. Latest survey of the social impact of the cost of living, goods shortages and Covid-19, from the Office for National Statistics.