Week ahead: City diary for week beginning June 6

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The following events are due to take place in the week beginning June 6

Monday June 6:

Analysis of the increase in household saving during the Covid-19 pandemic, from the Office for National Statistics.

International comparisons of labour markets during the Covid-19 pandemic, from the Office for National Statistics.

Tuesday June 7:

Finals: Marks Electricals.

UK services PMI data for May.

Wednesday June 8:

Finals: Aveva, Wizz Air, Workspace.

Halifax releases house price study.

UK construction PMI data for May.

1415: Treasury committee with economists on the cost of living.

Thursday June 9:

Finals: Assura, CMC Markets, Fuller’s, Mitie, Tate & Lyle.

Interims: British American Tobacco.

Friday June 10:

Finals: Naked Wines.

Latest survey of the social impact of the cost of living, goods shortages and Covid-19, from the Office for National Statistics.