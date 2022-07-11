Aberdeen PR firms lands more than £200,000 of contracts and looks to hire more staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen PR firms lands more than £200,000 of contracts and looks to hire more staff

By Kelly Wilson
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 5:05 pm
L-R Leigh-Ann Rogie and Annabel Sall, Think Group team directors
PR firm Think Group has announced contract wins of more than £200,000 during the first half of the year.

The company, based in Bon-Accord Square, has also hired Becky Orlinksi who joins as an account manager bringing expertise in digital and design.

And Sarah Banks has been promoted to senior account executive after joining as an entry level graduate.

Plans are also underway to hire two more members of staff before the end of the year.

Overseas contracts

The company’s growth has seen its portfolio expand with a number of new marketing projects for clients including Dubai based Viking Completions, global training provider, 3t Energy Group and Offshore Water Management (OWM) Group.

Think Group, which currently has six members of staff, has also been working with Madrid based organisation, Acciona, on the Ness Energy Project in Aberdeen and as an extension to this were awarded a three-year  contract with the company for a North London project.

Chief executive Annabel Sall said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for Think and I’m delighted to be focused on growing our portfolio of clients as well as the team as we move forward to the next chapter for the company.

“After a challenging couple of years for many service providers, it feels timely that we announce these significant contract wins where our full range of tailored marketing support will support our global clients with their range of requirements in PR, marketing and design.

“The Acciona contract extension in particular is testament to our customer ethos and the team’s great work.”

Supporting local charities

Established in 2004, Think Group has also dedicated its commitment to supporting two charity initiatives this year, the Carole Macpherson memorial dinner and the Killer Heels and Cocktails ladies charity lunch.

The dinner raised raised more than £25,000 for charity in honour of the late wife of Aberdeen business man, Scott Macpherson.

Ms Sall said: “We continue to service our clients with the varied skill-set we have in-house as well as supporting our charitable campaigns that are at the heart of our business values.

“I’m immensely proud of the think team and their hard work, commitment and growth.”

