Aberdeen PR firms lands more than £200,000 of contracts and looks to hire more staff

PR firm Think Group has announced contract wins of more than £200,000 during the first half of the year.

The company, based in Bon-Accord Square, has also hired Becky Orlinksi who joins as an account manager bringing expertise in digital and design.

And Sarah Banks has been promoted to senior account executive after joining as an entry level graduate.

Plans are also underway to hire two more members of staff before the end of the year.

Overseas contracts

The company’s growth has seen its portfolio expand with a number of new marketing projects for clients including Dubai based Viking Completions, global training provider, 3t Energy Group and Offshore Water Management (OWM) Group.

Think Group, which currently has six members of staff, has also been working with Madrid based organisation, Acciona, on the Ness Energy Project in Aberdeen and as an extension to this were awarded a three-year contract with the company for a North London project.

Chief executive Annabel Sall said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for Think and I’m delighted to be focused on growing our portfolio of clients as well as the team as we move forward to the next chapter for the company.

“After a challenging couple of years for many service providers, it feels timely that we announce these significant contract wins where our full range of tailored marketing support will support our global clients with their range of requirements in PR, marketing and design.

“The Acciona contract extension in particular is testament to our customer ethos and the team’s great work.”

Supporting local charities

Established in 2004, Think Group has also dedicated its commitment to supporting two charity initiatives this year, the Carole Macpherson memorial dinner and the Killer Heels and Cocktails ladies charity lunch.

The dinner raised raised more than £25,000 for charity in honour of the late wife of Aberdeen business man, Scott Macpherson.

Ms Sall said: “We continue to service our clients with the varied skill-set we have in-house as well as supporting our charitable campaigns that are at the heart of our business values.

“I’m immensely proud of the think team and their hard work, commitment and growth.”