Pint-size ‘green guide’ features sustainable north and north-east pubs

By Simon Warburton
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:06 am
Beer kegs in cellar.
Green pubs are using a host of environmentally friendly initiatives.

Two north and north-east pubs feature in the Green Pub Guide 2022, which champions establishments supporting environmentally friendly practices.

Backed by Heineken SmartDispense, the guide highlights 55 UK-wide pubs which feature elements such as banishing single use plastic to zero-waste menus.

The Village Inn Keiss and Revolucion de Cuba, Aberdeen, both in the guide

According to Heineken, four in five consumers claim to have changed their spending preferences based on sustainability factors.

The Village Inn Keiss, between Wick and John O’Groats, and Revolucion de Cuba in Aberdeen are included in the guide.

The latter bar has scrapped single-use plastics, encourages recycling and has installed energy-efficient devices, while also appointing a consultant to identify wastage.

Meanwhile, The Village Inn Keiss has cut down on the number of meat dishes on its menu and introduced water-saving measures. The pub recycles cooking oil, has reduced its heating use and installed energy-efficient lighting.

Outside of Revolucion de Cuba in Aberdeen.
Revolucion de Cuba in Aberdeen.

The guide is available online at www.greenpubguide.co.uk  and includes details on the top green venues, outlining measures being taken to be more sustainable.

Key initiatives the judges took into account included local and low food-mile menus, sustainable renovations and expansions, reduction of water and CO2 wastage.

Heineken UK head of sustainability Chelsey Wroe said: “Pubs are a cornerstone of British culture, steeped in tradition and admired within communities up and down the country.

‘It’s crucial for pubs to do their bit’

Now more than ever, it’s crucial for pubs to do their bit for the planet, by taking steps – big and small – to reduce their impact on the planet and to make the pub experience that little bit greener.

We’ve been delighted to see the range of initiatives introduced by pubs, bars and restaurants across Britain included in the inaugural Green Pub Guide, from installing their own more energy-efficient kitchen and wildlife gardens to modernising their energy and water supplies.

The Village Inn Keiss.

“We want this guide to not only inspire consumers to make sustainable choices and support green venues in their area going forward, but also encourage publicans across the country to implement their own ideas.”

Sustainable Restaurant Association managing director Juliane Caillouette-Noble said: “The Green Pub Guide is a welcome innovation helping people plan a visit to their nearest eco-friendly pub.

Pints and plates to ‘taste good and do good’

“We’re delighted to see pioneering pubs championed and hope the guide encourages them and all pubs, to serve pints and plates that not only taste good but do good too.”

The guide comes a year after Heineken announced its global 2030 Brew a Better World strategy, setting new commitments aimed at driving a positive impact on the environment, social sustainability and responsible drinking.

