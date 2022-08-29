Fury over ‘toothless’ financial watchdogs’ decision to take no action against HBOS bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fury over ‘toothless’ financial watchdogs’ decision to take no action against HBOS bosses

By Keith Findlay
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:50 am
A Bank of Scotland branch in Golspie, Sutherland.
A Bank of Scotland branch in Golspie, Sutherland.

UK financial services regulators have been accused of being soft on corporate crime.

It comes after the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrapped up their probe into the failure of banking group HBOS in 2008 by deciding to take no action against its former bosses.

Andy Hornby, who was chief executive at Bank of Scotland owner HBOS from 2006 until the group was bailed out by the UK Government in October 2008, and is remembered by many as one of the architects of the banking crisis, will face no sanctions.

Former HBOS CEO Andy Hornby gives his side of the banking crisis story during a parliamentary inquiry in 2009.

In 2010 Mr Hornby’s then counterpart at Edinburgh-based Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group – now NatWest – also got off scot-free at the end of a 17-month investigation.

The Financial Services Authority decided there were no grounds for enforcement action against Fred “The Shred” Goodwin and other senior bosses at RBS following its investigation into their role in the bank’s near-collapse in October 2008.

Mr Goodwin suffered a steep fall from grace – widely portrayed as the arch-villain of the UK banking crisis – and was even stripped of his 2004 knighthood amid the fall-out.

Fred Goodwin got his “The Shred” nickname after ruthless cost cutting during his time at the helm of Clydesdale Bank. It was his later role as chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland that left his reputation in absolute tatters.

The joint PRA-FCA investigation into HBOS, now part of Lloyds Banking Group, started in 2016.

It looked at the performance of former senior managers at HBOS in the years before its failure.

The probe team also considered whether those people should be subject to a prohibition order, prohibiting them from performing certain roles in the financial services industry.

PRA and FCA investigators gathered more than 2 million documents.

They interviewed former HBOS senior managers, “engaged extensively with the parties” and undertook “substantial analysis of contemporaneous documentary evidence”.

Announcing on Friday their decision not to take enforcement action, without much by way of explanation, the Bank of England said the “rigorous and forensic” investigation was now closed.

The announcement sparked a furious backlash on social media, with Lord Sikka, a co-founder of the Tax Justice Network, saying the failure to act sends a “green light to bankers to carry on ruining lives”.

He added: “The UK is soft on corporate crime.”

Transparency campaigner Gina Miller, who in 2019 successfully challenged Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to prorogue parliament and stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to the Brexit deadline, said the decision was “utterly shameful”.

Gina Miller leaves the Supreme Court in London during her ultimately successful legal battle against the UK Government in 2019.

Former Wall Street trader Matt Connolly, who was found guilty but later acquitted on charges of being complicit in the manipulation of the Libor system, which was used to figure out how much banks should pay to borrow money from other lenders, called the FCA “toothless”.

Peter Bill, former property editor, journalist, columnist for the Evening Standard, said: “Ending the inquiry means that the only individual to face regulatory action is Peter Cummings, the former HBOS corporate banking chief, who was fined £500,000 in 2012.”

‘Brazen deck-clearing’

Mr Bill added it was “brazen deck-clearing by FCA during political interregnum”.

WhistleblowersUK, a not-for-profit organisation “supporting whistleblowers everywhere”, said it was a “complete insult” to all those affected by the banking crisis and “makes a mockery of the regulators”.

