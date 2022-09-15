Shell CEO van Beurden to step down at end of 2022 By Hamish Penman September 15, 2022, 11:22 am 0 Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Aberdeen chamber highlights firms' fears over energy bill support 0 Plans for giant 820ft-tall wind farm in Aberdeenshire spark controversy 0 Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market 0 Video: ‘She truly cared’ - oil chaplain offers poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth 0 We need help now - north firm's plea as inflation remains close to 40-year… 0 Scottish bus entrepreneur invests in European e-bikes 0 Multi-millionaire Tory Party donor helps Deltic raise £15m for North Sea exploration Aberdeen firm Euro Energy Services wins contracts worth more than £800,000 0 Aberdeen marketing agency doubles turnover and brings new staff on board 0 West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND 0 Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene 0 Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened' Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers? 0 'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners 0 Editor's Picks Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew ‘something dreadful had happened’ ‘It is a real family affair’: Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had psoriasis Queen’s funeral: How will it affect arts and entertainment venues in the north and north-east? ‘Aggressive’ farmer hit animal welfare officer over the head with a bucket WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as ‘fireball’ shoots through the sky