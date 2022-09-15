Chapelton Bike Ride to go ahead after postponement due to Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual Chapelton Bike Ride will go ahead after being postponed following the death of the Queen.

It will return on Sunday, September 25, with cyclists ready to pedal in aid of charity North East Sensory Services (Ness).

It was originally set to take place on Sunday, September 11.

Individuals, groups and families will take part in the event, choosing either to cycle 46 miles or 12 miles around Aberdeenshire.

Ness supports around 6,500 people who have vision or hearing loss.

Fun for the whole family

For its sixth annual event, the organisers hope to make it better than ever.

Lynn Batham, Ness community fundraising coordinator, said: “Last year, around 130 cyclists took part in the bike ride, and we are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

“It’s not just for serious cyclists, lots of families take part, there’s something for everyone and it’s always a lot of fun.”

The event hopes that people have been inspired by the recently successful Tour of Britain launch in Aberdeen.

Also featuring will be children’s entertainment, and those taking part in the bike ride will be given a hot food voucher.

There will also be a three mile walk around Chapelton.

Money towards a good cause

All funds raised go directly to Ness. It provides help including social work, employment support, rehabilitation, equipment to support daily living, British Sign Language services and lip-reading classes.

It was founded in 1879 and is one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities.

To register for the event, or find out more, visit here.