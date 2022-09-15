Chapelton Bike Ride to go ahead after postponement due to Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chapelton Bike Ride to go ahead after postponement due to Queen’s death

By Cameron Roy
September 15, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 2:10 pm
It promises to be fun for the whole family. Supplied by Chapelton Bike Ride.
It promises to be fun for the whole family. Supplied by Chapelton Bike Ride.

The annual Chapelton Bike Ride will go ahead after being postponed following the death of the Queen.

It will return on Sunday, September 25, with cyclists ready to pedal in aid of charity North East Sensory Services (Ness).

It was originally set to take place on Sunday, September 11.

Individuals, groups and families will take part in the event, choosing either to cycle 46 miles or 12 miles around Aberdeenshire.

Ness supports around 6,500 people who have vision or hearing loss.

Fun for the whole family

For its sixth annual event, the organisers hope to make it better than ever.

Lynn Batham, Ness community fundraising coordinator, said: “Last year, around 130 cyclists took part in the bike ride, and we are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

“It’s not just for serious cyclists, lots of families take part, there’s something for everyone and it’s always a lot of fun.”

Chapelton Bike Ride in 2017.

The event hopes that people have been inspired by the recently successful Tour of Britain launch in Aberdeen.

Also featuring will be children’s entertainment, and those taking part in the bike ride will be given a hot food voucher.

There will also be a three mile walk around Chapelton.

Money towards a good cause

All funds raised go directly to Ness. It provides help including social work, employment support, rehabilitation, equipment to support daily living, British Sign Language services and lip-reading classes.

It was founded in 1879 and is one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities.

To register for the event, or find out more, visit here.

