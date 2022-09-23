Aberdeenshire local development plan – key to 17,000 new homes – approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 17,000 new homes could be built across Aberdeenshire as part of newly adopted council planning policy.

The local development plan 2020 (LDP) was approved at a special meeting of full council on Wednesday.

But as Kintore’s population looks set to “double”, calls to save some land from housebuilding for new community facilities were overruled.

Aberdeenshire’s local development plan: What is it?

Aberdeenshire Council needs to publish a new plan for the area every five years.

The LDP provides agreed guidance on where new residential, business and leisure developments should be built, helping the council to make planning decisions.

It also takes account of concerns for the environment, nature and wildlife.

The proposed LDP was submitted to Scottish Ministers for consideration earlier this year.

The Scottish Government’s independent reporter Alison Kirkwood came back, urging removal of housing sites in Methlick and Belhelvie.

But three extra housing sites at Banchory, Kemnay and Portlethen were added.

Meanwhile a new business development site was earmarked at Westhill.

Aberdeenshire Council has agreed to adopt the Proposed Local Development Plan 2020 as modified.It will now be proposed… Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday, 22 September 2022

‘Demonstrable’ need for new housing

Head of planning Paul Macari said an estimated 17,000 new homes could be built, resulting in a £6 million boost to the Aberdeenshire economy.

Around 4,250 of those would be high-quality modern energy-efficient affordable homes.

Mr Macari said there was a “demonstrable” need for this type of housing.

The homes are expected to be built in towns and villages including Banchory, Inverurie, Newburgh and Turriff.

Large parts of the new LDP are the same as the existing 2017 document.

But some sites that have not been seized by developers have been rezoned.

Calls to save land for new facilities in Kintore as Aberdeenshire town’s population could ‘double’

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid pressed for continued protections for land near Midmill School in Kintore.

The land has been included as part of a larger site in the new LDP, earmarked for new homes.

Instead, Mr Reid said it should be allocated for a potential new school or community facility.

He said: “Kintore has 1,250 homes zoned for building, 1,000 of which are next to this parcel of land and the other 250 are within 500 yards of it.

“These houses will be family houses and will near on double the population of the town.”

He stressed the need for new community facilities, recalling that this was why planners had previously protected the land.

However, his suggested changes did not meet strict rules, according to the council’s legal team, and so they were rejected.

Aberdeenshire LDP endorsed with ‘great pleasure’

Aberdeenshire’s local development plan was backed by the council.

Endorsing the LDP with “great pleasure”, Ellon and district councillor John Crawley said: “This will direct the right development to the right place.

“In doing so, sustain our communities with the facilitation and delivery of essential services and facilities.”

The LDP will now go to Scottish ministers for approval and is expected to be adopted by the council at the end of next month.

You can view the Local Development Plan documents here.