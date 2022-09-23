Aberdeenshire local development plan – key to 17,000 new homes – approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire local development plan – key to 17,000 new homes – approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 23, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:58 pm
New houses could be built in Inverurie under the newly adopted Aberdeenshire local development plan.
More than 17,000 new homes could be built across Aberdeenshire as part of newly adopted council planning policy.

The local development plan 2020 (LDP) was approved at a special meeting of full council on Wednesday.

But as Kintore’s population looks set to “double”, calls to save some land from housebuilding for new community facilities were overruled.

Aberdeenshire’s local development plan: What is it?

Aberdeenshire Council needs to publish a new plan for the area every five years.

The LDP provides agreed guidance on where new residential, business and leisure developments should be built, helping the council to make planning decisions.

It also takes account of concerns for the environment, nature and wildlife.

The proposed LDP was submitted to Scottish Ministers for consideration earlier this year.

The Scottish Government’s independent reporter Alison Kirkwood came back, urging removal of housing sites in Methlick and Belhelvie.

But three extra housing sites at Banchory, Kemnay and Portlethen were added.

Meanwhile a new business development site was earmarked at Westhill.

‘Demonstrable’ need for new housing

Head of planning Paul Macari said an estimated 17,000 new homes could be built, resulting in a £6 million boost to the Aberdeenshire economy.

Around 4,250 of those would be high-quality modern energy-efficient affordable homes.

Mr Macari said there was a “demonstrable” need for this type of housing.

The homes are expected to be built in towns and villages including Banchory, Inverurie, Newburgh and Turriff.

Sites across Aberdeenshire have been earmarked for development including the Lochside of Leys at Banchory where construction is under way.

Large parts of the new LDP are the same as the existing 2017 document.

But some sites that have not been seized by developers have been rezoned.

Calls to save land for new facilities in Kintore as Aberdeenshire town’s population could ‘double’

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid pressed for continued protections for land near Midmill School in Kintore.

The land has been included as part of a larger site in the new LDP, earmarked for new homes.

Garioch councillors wanted to see land next to Midmill School set aside in the local development plan for a new academy.

Instead, Mr Reid said it should be allocated for a potential new school or community facility.

He said: “Kintore has 1,250 homes zoned for building, 1,000 of which are next to this parcel of land and the other 250 are within 500 yards of it.

“These houses will be family houses and will near on double the population of the town.”

He stressed the need for new community facilities, recalling that this was why planners had previously protected the land.

However, his suggested changes did not meet strict rules, according to the council’s legal team, and so they were rejected.

Aberdeenshire LDP endorsed with ‘great pleasure’

Aberdeenshire’s local development plan was backed by the council.

Endorsing the LDP with “great pleasure”, Ellon and district councillor John Crawley said: “This will direct the right development to the right place.

“In doing so, sustain our communities with the facilitation and delivery of essential services and facilities.”

The LDP will now go to Scottish ministers for approval and is expected to be adopted by the council at the end of next month.

You can view the Local Development Plan documents here.

Tags

Editor's Picks