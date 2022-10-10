‘We were getting something for nothing’: Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving to workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We were getting something for nothing’: Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving to workers

By Keith Findlay
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:56 am
"It's a difficult time for everyone just now" - Springfield chief executive Innes Smith.
Employees of a Moray firm are getting a little extra help to get them through the cost-of-living crisis.

Elgin-based housebuilder The Springfield Group made a budget saving of £500,000 when the UK Government recently did a U-turn on plans to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs), for both employers and employees, by 1.25%.

We recognise the pressure people are under, with the increased cost of living.”

Innes Smith, chief executive, The Springfield Group.

Bosses at the firm chose to pass on that amount to the workforce, helping a total of 898 employees at a time of national crisis over soaring energy bills and rampant inflation.

Springfield chief executive Innes Smith told The Press and Journal it “seemed like a good opportunity to help the staff out”.

He added: “Costs are going up for everyone – much more than normal – and there’s been a series of interest rate rises.

“We’ve also increased free healthcare for all employees, which not only helps them but also an NHS that is under pressure.

“There’s an energy cap but people are still facing considerable increases in their fuel bills and everything else going up.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone just now.”

Extra pay rise

Springfield has also implemented an extra pay rise across its workforce this year.

It gave staff another 3% in addition to the 3% increase they received in the firm’s normal pay review in March.

The government’s sudden change of heart on NICs was an unexpected opportunity to help workers, Mr Smith said, adding: “We were getting something for nothing.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s move to axe the increase, which was due to kick in from November 6 will reduce taxes for about 920,000 UK businesses next year, saving them nearly £10,000 on average.

Kwasi Kwarteng reversed the planned rise in National Insurance contributions.

London-listed Springfield had budgeted for the higher amount.

Its decision to pass on the saving to employees, together with the benefit to workers who will no longer be facing an increase in their own NICs, equates to a further boost to pay of about 3%.

Mr Smith said: “Looking after our employees is a fundamental core of our ethos.

“We recognise the pressure people are under, with the increased cost of living.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer additional support to our people in this way.”

A Springfield Properties development in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Springfield’s total headcount jumped late last year when it took over Inverness rival Tulloch Homes in a deal worth £56.4 million.

It was the fourth acquisition for the group following the purchase of Redrow’s Scottish operations in 2011, and the acquisition of Dawn Homes and Walker Group in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

