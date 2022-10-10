New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan

By Keith Findlay
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:57 am
EnerMech has plans for a push into new markets.
EnerMech has plans for a push into new markets.

Seasoned marketing professional Alison Hazell is celebrating promotion to a director’s role at Aberdeen firm EnerMech after five years with the company.

Ms Hazell joined the mechanical and electrical services company in 2017.

She is now its marketing and communications director, bolstering the senior management team.

Pivotal time

Her new role comes at a pivotal time for the business as it pursues plans which are expected to drive growth in new and existing end markets and geographies.

She is tasked with implementing a new group-wide marketing plan to underpin this growth.

Alison Hazell, appointed marketing and communications director at EnerMech.

Ms Hazell boasts a total of more than 20 years of industry experience.

She had senior roles at Denvir Marketing, Immediate Media Co and BBC Magazines before going on to found and run her own marketing agency, delivering marketing campaigns for the energy industry.

“This is an exciting time for EnerMech as we build our business aligned to our strategic plan,” the newly promoted director said.

She added: “The delivery of engaging marketing and corporate communications has never been so important and will contribute greatly to the value of the business.

“The growing complexity of the organisation requires a clear, engaging voice to articulate our value to our loyal customers and build brand recognition with those new to EnerMech.

“Turning informed customers, employees and business partners into engaged audiences is the ultimate goal.”

Alison Hazell, marketing and communications director, EnerMech.

Alison Hazell, marketing and communications director, EnerMech.

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown said: “We have a strong business plan in place and Alison’s strategic marketing advice and flair has played a key role in this success, helping to shape the EnerMech brand and extend our foothold into new markets and locations around the world.

“Our support teams are paramount to EnerMech’s ongoing success.

Talent pipeline

“Alison is a prime example of the talent pipeline we employ and the career progression opportunities within the company.

“Having mentored Alison, she has exactly the right approach and drive required to aid our overarching ambitions and thoroughly deserves recognition for everything she has delivered so far.”

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown.

Ms Hazell’s promotion follows Kenny Anderson moving up to global strategy director at the firm earlier in the year.

Founded in April 2008, EnerMech provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors, from pre-commissioning through operations and maintenance and late-life support/decommissioning.

US-owned

In December 2018 the company was acquired by US-based global asset manager the Carlyle Group.

EnerMech’s workforce is spread across UK sites in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth and Bristol, as well as many overseas operations.

