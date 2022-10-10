New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seasoned marketing professional Alison Hazell is celebrating promotion to a director’s role at Aberdeen firm EnerMech after five years with the company.

Ms Hazell joined the mechanical and electrical services company in 2017.

She is now its marketing and communications director, bolstering the senior management team.

Pivotal time

Her new role comes at a pivotal time for the business as it pursues plans which are expected to drive growth in new and existing end markets and geographies.

She is tasked with implementing a new group-wide marketing plan to underpin this growth.

Ms Hazell boasts a total of more than 20 years of industry experience.

She had senior roles at Denvir Marketing, Immediate Media Co and BBC Magazines before going on to found and run her own marketing agency, delivering marketing campaigns for the energy industry.

“This is an exciting time for EnerMech as we build our business aligned to our strategic plan,” the newly promoted director said.

She added: “The delivery of engaging marketing and corporate communications has never been so important and will contribute greatly to the value of the business.

“The growing complexity of the organisation requires a clear, engaging voice to articulate our value to our loyal customers and build brand recognition with those new to EnerMech.

“Turning informed customers, employees and business partners into engaged audiences is the ultimate goal.”

The delivery of engaging marketing and corporate communications has never been so important and will contribute greatly to the value of the business.” Alison Hazell, marketing and communications director, EnerMech.

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown said: “We have a strong business plan in place and Alison’s strategic marketing advice and flair has played a key role in this success, helping to shape the EnerMech brand and extend our foothold into new markets and locations around the world.

“Our support teams are paramount to EnerMech’s ongoing success.

Talent pipeline

“Alison is a prime example of the talent pipeline we employ and the career progression opportunities within the company.

“Having mentored Alison, she has exactly the right approach and drive required to aid our overarching ambitions and thoroughly deserves recognition for everything she has delivered so far.”

Ms Hazell’s promotion follows Kenny Anderson moving up to global strategy director at the firm earlier in the year.

Founded in April 2008, EnerMech provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors, from pre-commissioning through operations and maintenance and late-life support/decommissioning.

US-owned

In December 2018 the company was acquired by US-based global asset manager the Carlyle Group.

EnerMech’s workforce is spread across UK sites in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth and Bristol, as well as many overseas operations.