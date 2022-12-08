Aberdeen businesswoman receives OBE after two-year Covid delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prominent Aberdeen businesswoman Jeanette Forbes has received an OBE from the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Forbes was awarded the OBE in the late Queen’s New Year Honours in 2020 but was unable to collect it until now due to Covid restrictions and the death of her mother last year.

The accolade was granted in recognition of her services to business, technology and charity.

“It was an incredible privilege to attend this event with my family, who have always been hugely supportive,” said Ms Forbes adding: “It was a once in a lifetime memory for all of us.

“Being presented with my OBE by the Princess Royal was a particular pleasure. I last met her in 2017 when she visited the Aberdeen Seafarers Centre to present The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to the volunteers.

“Covid had a huge impact on the timetable for presenting these awards to the various recipients. At its peak there was a backlog of 4,000 people but we were informed that has now reduced to 800.”

Developing technologies for energy sector

Ms Forbes is chief executive of PCL Group, a total technology services company she founded in 2000. She is also proprietor of Aberdeen city wine bar, Grape & Grain, which she launched in 2017.

In addition to her own ventures, she uses her business acumen to support other young companies and is CEO of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing technology for the energy sector.

In October, Jackie Dunbar MSP submitted a motion to parliament congratulating Jeanette and Blue Gentoo for being nominated for the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Award for Net Zero Business of the Year and the work she undertakes in developing solutions to assist with climate change.

Ms Forbes also promotes career opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines and she has won a string of awards acknowledging her work.

She has also been involved in many charitable organisations on a long-term basis and continues to support a range of non-profit ventures as well as being a board member for Lathallan School.