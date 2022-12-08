Aberdeen businesswoman receives OBE after two-year Covid delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen businesswoman receives OBE after two-year Covid delay

By Simon Warburton
December 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 12:11 pm
Jeanette Forbes
Jeanette Forbes receiving her OBE at Buckingham Palace. Image: Key Communications.

Prominent Aberdeen businesswoman Jeanette Forbes has received an OBE from the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Forbes was awarded the OBE in the late Queen’s New Year Honours in 2020 but was unable to collect it until now due to Covid restrictions and the death of her mother last year.

The accolade was granted in recognition of her services to business, technology and charity.

Jeanette Forbes
Jeanette Forbes. Image: Key Communications.

“It was an incredible privilege to attend this event with my family, who have always been hugely supportive,” said Ms Forbes adding: “It was a once in a lifetime memory for all of us.

“Being presented with my OBE by the Princess Royal was a particular pleasure. I last met her in 2017 when she visited the Aberdeen Seafarers Centre to present The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to the volunteers.

“Covid had a huge impact on the timetable for presenting these awards to the various recipients. At its peak there was a backlog of 4,000 people but we were informed that has now reduced to 800.”

Developing technologies for energy sector

Ms Forbes is chief executive of PCL Group, a total technology services company she founded in 2000. She is also proprietor of Aberdeen city wine bar, Grape & Grain, which she launched in 2017.

In addition to her own ventures, she uses her business acumen to support other young companies and is CEO of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing technology for the energy sector.

In October, Jackie Dunbar MSP submitted a motion to parliament congratulating Jeanette and Blue Gentoo for being nominated for the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Award for Net Zero Business of the Year and the work she undertakes in developing solutions to assist with climate change.

Grape & Grain bar Aberdeen
Jeanette Forbes also owns the Grape & Grain bar in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell.

Ms Forbes also promotes career opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines and she has won a string of awards acknowledging her work.

She has also been involved in many charitable organisations on a long-term basis and continues to support a range of non-profit ventures as well as being a board member for Lathallan School.

