Royal connection propels ‘glorious’ Aberdeenshire ahead of Caribbean in Good Housekeeping’s list of world’s best holiday destinations

By Erikka Askeland
December 12, 2022, 11:52 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:40 pm
Couple look at Lock Muick in Aberdeenshire
Loch Muick for a hike is one of the areas of Aberdeenshire visitors have been encouraged to visit by Good Housekeeping.

A leading lifestyle magazine has tipped “underrated” Aberdeenshire as its top holiday destination for 2023 even beating the Caribbean island of Aruba.

The British version of the famous American magazine, Good Housekeeping, selected Aberdeenshire as its top pick of places to visit this year.

Others on the list included the stunning mountain ranges of the Swiss Alps, the Dolomites in Italy and popular safari destination Rajasthan in India.

The article, by Hearst UK travel editor Roshina Jowaheer, highlighted the natural beauty of the north-east as one of the main reasons it remains a favourite of the Royal Family.

The region was described as “a playground for nature-lovers” thanks to its glorious coastline, majestic mountains and dramatic rivers.

A Royal favourite

The Royal Banner of Scotland above Balmoral Castle flew at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Keeping on the theme of the late Elizabeth II, whose death and cortege drew global attention to the region, the article highlighted that Balmoral Castle will update its exhibition this year to offer visitors “insight into the life” of the late Queen’s time at her beloved Scottish holiday home.

Adding more practical hints and tips, they suggested that hiring a car was the best way to take in the region’s highlights.

Natural beauty

Leaping salmon at the Falls of Feugh are a highlight for visitors to the region. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Visiting Ballater for its royal connections, watching the leaping salmon of the Falls of Feugh, and seals at Newburgh Beach and Loch Muick were talked up as must dos for tourists.

The “fascinating” Peterhead Prison Museum, also got a shout-out as an attraction for “visitors of all ages” who will be “captivated by what life is really like behind bars”.

The cottages at Glen Dye near Banchory and the recently refurbished Crerar Hotels’ Balmoral Arms in Ballater were highlighted as particularly picturesque places to stay.

Peterhead Prison Museum was named as one of the top sites to visit in the region. Image by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tourism board’s efforts paying off

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said the agency’s efforts promoting the regions attractions were paying off.

“Good Housekeeping is one of the most popular women’s magazines in the UK with a readership of over 400,000, many of whom are exactly the type of visitor who will love the holiday experiences on offer here in the north-east,” he said.

“That connection makes this accolade particularly exciting as we look ahead to 2023.

“It is also a great reward for the VisitAberdeenshire team who work hard to raise the profile of the region with UK travel media throughout the year.”

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said the article was a ‘great reward’ for the team. Image: DC Thomson

Chief executive of Crerar Hotels Chris Wayne-Wills said Aberdeenshire is “brimming with stunning places to visit and packed with hidden treasures to uncover”.

He said: “We have recently reopened Balmoral Arms after significant investment, so it is great to see it recognised so highly in Good Housekeeping’s list.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have to offer, our guest experience is outstanding and the feedback since our relaunch is testament to the high standing the magazine has given it. We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far in 2023.”

