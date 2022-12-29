WFH trend helping drive people to shop local according to Stonehaven business owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WFH trend helping drive people to shop local according to Stonehaven business owners

By Kelly Wilson
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bio Skin and Wellness Skin owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan. Image: Kath Flannery
Bio Skin and Wellness Skin owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan. Image: Kath Flannery

The owners of a Stonehaven-based science clinic believe their success is in part due to the working from home trend.

Ruth Strachan and Steve Doidge-Harrison, who run Bio Skin and Wellness, believe more people are choosing to shop in their home towns and villages instead of travelling to Aberdeen.

WFH trend

Ms Strachan, a qualified nurse, said: “What we have witnessed post-Covid is that people really want to support their local businesses.

Stonehaven is buzzing.”

Ruth Strachan co-owner of Bio Skin and Wellness

“Despite everything that’s going on it shows there is a need for businesses in towns.

“More people are needing things on their doorstep. They are spending less time in the city.

“Stonehaven is buzzing and it’s a really a busy place. Because so many people are still on the flexible hybrid working it’s really busy every day.

“Definitely feels like there’s more people in the town.”

Since opening six months ago, the clinic in the town’s Evan Street, has continued to flourish.

The clinic offers a range of services from nutrition supplements and non-invasive skin treatments to mechanical massages and health tests.

Owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Help sustain the local economy

Mr Doidge-Harrison, an award winning personal trainer, said: “People don’t commute as much as before. Pandora is out the box.

“Now a lot of businesses and employees realise they can blend home working with office working.

Bio Skin and Wellness owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan. Image: Kath Flannery

“More people are spending more time in their home towns instead of commuting to Aberdeen.

“Stonehaven is blessed with a fabulous mix of small, independent stores and businesses. It also has a strong, community feel.

“In these tough, economic times, we’re confident that the community will support local businesses to sustain the local economy.”

The pair have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community and as the New Year fast approaches the pair are hoping 2023 brings even more success and support for small businesses.

Ms Strachan added: “Supporting local business is extremely important to us. One of the first things we agreed on when we opened Bio Wellness, was that we wanted to buy and support local, as much as we can.

“We were lucky that there are so many friendly services, at our doorstep, from shopfitters to website designers, that helped us get off the ground.”

Cost of living concerns

The on-going cost of living crisis is now something they need to consider as a business but have made some changes to help keep costs down.

Ms Strachan said: “We signed the lease in December last year and didn’t know what was ahead at that time.

Ruth Strachan is pictured giving a treatment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We didn’t open until the prices had already gone up.

“We have changed the heating from electric to infrared and that’s a saving. We also use LED lights.”

Hopes for the future

Looking ahead to next year the pair are hoping for an increased number of people through the doors as people embark on a new health kick, typically seen in January.

Mr Doidge-Harrison said: “The New Year is the time when people refocus on looking and feeling better – and that’s our passion.

“Also, since the pandemic, people are more conscious of their own health, how it can affect their quality of life, and, how empowered they can be to positively impact it.

“This is our first New Year open so, we don’t know what to expect but, with the recent changes in health culture, we’re optimistic.”

WFH trend helping drive people to shop local according to Stonehaven business owners
