WFH trend helping drive people to shop local according to Stonehaven business owners

The owners of a Stonehaven-based science clinic believe their success is in part due to the working from home trend.

Ruth Strachan and Steve Doidge-Harrison, who run Bio Skin and Wellness, believe more people are choosing to shop in their home towns and villages instead of travelling to Aberdeen.

WFH trend

Ms Strachan, a qualified nurse, said: “What we have witnessed post-Covid is that people really want to support their local businesses.

Stonehaven is buzzing.” Ruth Strachan co-owner of Bio Skin and Wellness

“Despite everything that’s going on it shows there is a need for businesses in towns.

“More people are needing things on their doorstep. They are spending less time in the city.

“Stonehaven is buzzing and it’s a really a busy place. Because so many people are still on the flexible hybrid working it’s really busy every day.

“Definitely feels like there’s more people in the town.”

Since opening six months ago, the clinic in the town’s Evan Street, has continued to flourish.

The clinic offers a range of services from nutrition supplements and non-invasive skin treatments to mechanical massages and health tests.

Help sustain the local economy

Mr Doidge-Harrison, an award winning personal trainer, said: “People don’t commute as much as before. Pandora is out the box.

“Now a lot of businesses and employees realise they can blend home working with office working.

“More people are spending more time in their home towns instead of commuting to Aberdeen.

“Stonehaven is blessed with a fabulous mix of small, independent stores and businesses. It also has a strong, community feel.

“In these tough, economic times, we’re confident that the community will support local businesses to sustain the local economy.”

The pair have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community and as the New Year fast approaches the pair are hoping 2023 brings even more success and support for small businesses.

Ms Strachan added: “Supporting local business is extremely important to us. One of the first things we agreed on when we opened Bio Wellness, was that we wanted to buy and support local, as much as we can.

“We were lucky that there are so many friendly services, at our doorstep, from shopfitters to website designers, that helped us get off the ground.”

Cost of living concerns

The on-going cost of living crisis is now something they need to consider as a business but have made some changes to help keep costs down.

Ms Strachan said: “We signed the lease in December last year and didn’t know what was ahead at that time.

“We didn’t open until the prices had already gone up.

“We have changed the heating from electric to infrared and that’s a saving. We also use LED lights.”

Hopes for the future

Looking ahead to next year the pair are hoping for an increased number of people through the doors as people embark on a new health kick, typically seen in January.

Mr Doidge-Harrison said: “The New Year is the time when people refocus on looking and feeling better – and that’s our passion.

“Also, since the pandemic, people are more conscious of their own health, how it can affect their quality of life, and, how empowered they can be to positively impact it.

“This is our first New Year open so, we don’t know what to expect but, with the recent changes in health culture, we’re optimistic.”