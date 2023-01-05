Ten of Ross County’s top January additions during Premiership era as transfer window opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ten of Ross County’s top January additions during Premiership era as transfer window opens

By Andy Skinner
January 5, 2023, 11:45 am
Ivan Sproule in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ivan Sproule in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has indicated he is open to bolstering his squad during the January transfer window.

The Staggies sit 12th in the Premiership table, with three points separating them from both Dundee United and Motherwell after 20 matches.

Mackay will hope any January additions can play a significant role in helping the Staggies to climb out of relegation danger.

Here, we look at 10 of County’s most notable January arrivals over the years.

Successful mid-term captures have ranged from players whose short-term impact remains fondly remembered by Staggies fans, to those who have gone on to become key players over a number of years.

Mackay will certainly hope that any January incomings can have as strong an impact as some of the players below.

Ivan Sproule (2013)

Ivan Sproule celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren in 2013. Image: SNS

Appearances: 23

Goals: 8

The Northern Irishman arrived at Dingwall in 2013, after leaving Hibernian where he had been in his second spell.

Sproule’s impact was an instant one, with two goals in a comprehensive 4-1 victory away to St Mirren.

His tally of five goals in his first five games went a long way towards putting the Staggies on course for a top-six finish, in their first top-flight campaign.

He remained for the start of the following season, but left in November that year before eventually joining Linfield in his homeland.

Sproule is now 41 and has retired from playing, but recently had a stint in charge of Northern Irish side Dergview.

Andre Hainault (2013)

Andre Hainault nets a final day strike for Ross County against Caley Thistle.

Appearances: 8

Goals: 1

Canadian defender Hainault’s stay in Dingwall was a brief one, after he joined from Houston Dynamo following a successful trial spell.

Although he only made eight appearances he is fondly remembered for having a huge impact on the Staggies’ backline, with County winning four and losing just two of those fixtures.

His most telling contribution was a goal against Caley Thistle in his final appearance, which helped Derek Adams’ side end the season with a 1-0 derby win.

Since leaving that summer, Hainault, who has 44 Canadian caps, has spent his entire career in Germany – most recently with FC Kaiserslautern.

Evangelos Ikonomou (2013 and 2014)

Evangelos Ikonomou made his debut for Ross County against St Mirren in 2013. Image: SNS

Appearances: 33

Goals: 0

Greek defender Ikonomou initially arrived at Dingwall from Atromitos, and immediately replaced Marc Fitzpatrick in County’s left back position.

In 18 appearances he endeared himself to the Staggies’ supporters, who were disappointed to see him return to his homeland to join Veria at the end of the season.

That meant his return in January 2014 was greeted with widespread delight, with the defender playing 15 games over the next six months before once again moving on, this time to Panionios.

Ikonomou went on to have a spell with Panathinaikos, and at the age of 35, he left Cypriot club AO Agia Napa in the summer.

Filip Kiss (2014)

Filip Kiss in action for Ross County in 2014. Image: SNS

Appearances: 50

Goals: 6

Kiss joined County initially on a six-month loan deal from Cardiff City, where he had played under current Staggies manager Malky Mackay.

The Slovakian got his County career off to a flying start by netting twice in a 3-3 draw away to Partick Thistle, before matching that haul in a 3-0 win over Dundee United the following week.

Kiss played a leading role in helping County avoid a relegation play-off that season, before Derek Adams extended his loan by a further 12 months in the summer. After Adams left he continued to feature regularly under Jim McIntyre, but returned to Cardiff at the end of the campaign.

At the age of 32, he is currently playing in the UAE Pro League, for Ittihad Kalba.

Craig Curran (2015)

Craig Curran nets on his Ross County debut against Dundee. Image: SNS

Appearances: 118

Goals: 29

Another January addition who got off the mark on his County debut was English forward Craig Curran.

Following a stint with English non-league outfit Nuneaton Town, Curran was brought to Dingwall by Jim McIntyre before netting in a 1-1 draw away to Dundee.

Over the coming weeks, Liverpool-born Curran formed a hugely fruitful partnership with Liam Boyce which was pivotal in County’s excellent turnaround which secured Premiership safety.

Curran went on to spend three-and-a-half years with the Staggies, although his spell was disrupted by a head injury which prevented him from taking part in County’s League Cup win in 2016.

He left County following their relegation from the top-flight in 2018, and following spells with both Dundee and Dundee United he now plays for Welsh side Airbus UK.

Marcus Fraser (2015)

Marcus Fraser was Ross County's captain. Image: SNS

Appearances: 198

Goals: 4

Fraser joined County as a 20-year-old with little first team experience following his release by Celtic, but was immediately pitched in for his debut against his former club.

He immediately became a regular in the Staggies’ side under Jim McIntyre, nailing down the right back position in County’s run to survival that season.

Fraser played all 90 minutes of County’s League Cup final victory over Celtic the following year, and continued to be a regular under Owen Coyle, and latterly co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

He was appointed club captain following County’s relegation from the top flight in 2018, and led the Staggies to a Championship title and IRN-BRU Cup double winning season.

After another season in the top flight, Fraser left to join St Mirren in 2020, where he currently remains.

Raffaele De Vita (2015)

Raffaele De Vita in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Appearances: 39

Goals: 5

Although born in Italy, De Vita had spent his entire senior career in the UK prior to his switch to County in 2015.

He netted a stunning volleyed strike on his debut against Motherwell, in a 3-2 win which proved to be the turning point in County’s season.

In the subsequent weeks, he netted further crucial goals in away victories against Partick Thistle and Dundee United in County’s road to survival.

De Vita found game time harder to come by the following season however, and made a return to former club Livingston in October 2016.

At the age of 35, De Vita is now back in Italy with Anagni.

Jason Naismith (2017 and 2021)

Jason Naismith during his first spell with Ross County. Image: SNS

Appearances: 75

Goals: 2

Naismith was initially brought to County by Jim McIntyre, who signed him from then Championship side St Mirren in 2017.

Although the Staggies found themselves in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle that season, Naismith was a standout performer in their strong end to the season.

He continued to impress the following campaign, despite County ultimately being relegated on the final day.

Naismith was sold to Peterborugh United, but returned to Dingwall just over two years later.

Despite helping County to Premiership survival on that occasion he was not kept on, and joined Kilmarnock. He is now in the Championship with Queen’s Park, where he has been reunited with his former Staggies boss Owen Coyle.

Jordan Tillson (2020)

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson. Image: SNS

Appearances: 96

Goals: 1

Englishman Tillson had spent his entire senior career with Exeter City, prior to making the switch to County in January 2020.

His first season in Scotland was curtailed to eight games due to Covid, but he has remained a constant presence in the heart of midfield under Stuart Kettlewell, John Hughes and current boss Malky Mackay.

Tillson is fast approaching a century of appearances for the Staggies, but only recently scored his first goal for the club in a 3-2 win over St Mirren.

Jordan White (2021)

Jordan White celebrates scoring against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Appearances: 76

Goals: 14

Former Caley Thistle forward White was drafted in by John Hughes towards the end of January 2021, following an unsuccessful stint with Motherwell.

On his debut against Hamilton Accies, he and strike partner Billy Mckay both netted in a 2-1 victory, prompting many “White and Mckay” headlines.

He netted another crucial goal just weeks later, in a 1-0 triumph over Celtic, and was key in helping County avoid the drop.

Since Malky Mackay took charge that summer he has generally been the Staggies’ focal point in attack, and is under contract until 2024.

