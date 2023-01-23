Interactive: Discover P&J editors from past to present

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From jumping out of a window to escape the Jacobites to founding The Aberdeen’s Journal, James Chalmers was one of more than 20 P&J editors with his own story to tell.

In 1748, Mr Chalmers published a four-page edition of The Aberdeen’s Journal – today’s P&J – bringing the people of the region their own local newspaper.

We’ll never know if the editor, who was from the Moray area, anticipated his business venture would still be standing strong 275 years later.

But after his death in 1764, The Aberdeen’s Journal went on to grow and flourish with numerous strong-minded and passionate editors at the helm.

Since the first edition was published by Mr Chalmers, The P&J has seen title and ownership changes, the introduction of photography, a move in format from broadsheet to tabloid, and many developments in the way its journalists tell the news.

The Press and Journal’s editor timeline is steeped in history

Over 275 years, The P&J ship has been steered by 27 different editors. Chiefs with one common mission; to serve the north and north-east with local news.

As The Press and Journal marks its 275th year, we want to tell the stories of those editors – the majority of whom were local residents – as a nod to The P&J’s fascinating heritage.

From the terrifying encounter Mr Chalmers had with threatening Jacobites to a future generation of Chalmers brothers leading The P&J together and tales of editors who marked the paper’s 100th birthday in 1848 at a candlelit dinner.

Today, we take a look at the stories of our editors – including some descendants of the paper’s founder – who helped to shape your P&J.

From 1748 to 2023 – Meet The P&J’s editors:

Credits:

Graphic created by Gemma Day

Timeline researched and written by Irina Florian and Kirsty Smith