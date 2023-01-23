Interactive: Discover P&J editors from past to present

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interactive: Discover P&J editors from past to present

By Samantha Leckie
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:46 am
From left: The Press and Journal's current Editor-in-chief Frank O'Donnell, and former editors Harry Roulston, Peter Watson and James C Grant.
From left: The Press and Journal's current Editor-in-chief Frank O'Donnell, and former editors Harry Roulston, Peter Watson and James C Grant.

From jumping out of a window to escape the Jacobites to founding The Aberdeen’s Journal, James Chalmers was one of more than 20 P&J editors with his own story to tell.

In 1748, Mr Chalmers published a four-page edition of The Aberdeen’s Journal – today’s P&J – bringing the people of the region their own local newspaper.

We’ll never know if the editor, who was from the Moray area, anticipated his business venture would still be standing strong 275 years later.

But after his death in 1764, The Aberdeen’s Journal went on to grow and flourish with numerous strong-minded and passionate editors at the helm.

Since the first edition was published by Mr Chalmers, The P&J has seen title and ownership changes, the introduction of photography, a move in format from broadsheet to tabloid, and many developments in the way its journalists tell the news.

The Press and Journal’s editor timeline is steeped in history

Over 275 years, The P&J ship has been steered by 27 different editors. Chiefs with one common mission; to serve the north and north-east with local news.

As The Press and Journal marks its 275th year, we want to tell the stories of those editors – the majority of whom were local residents – as a nod to The P&J’s fascinating heritage.

From the terrifying encounter Mr Chalmers had with threatening Jacobites to a future generation of Chalmers brothers leading The P&J together and tales of editors who marked the paper’s 100th birthday in 1848 at a candlelit dinner.

Today, we take a look at the stories of our editors – including some descendants of the paper’s founder – who helped to shape your P&J.

From 1748 to 2023 – Meet The P&J’s editors:

Credits:

Graphic created by Gemma Day

Timeline researched and written by Irina Florian and Kirsty Smith

