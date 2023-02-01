James Bream: Football managers could think more like business leaders to save struggling clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Bream: Football managers could think more like business leaders to save struggling clubs

By James Bream
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Is football just like any other business? (Image: anek soowannaphoom/Shutterstock)
Is football just like any other business? (Image: anek soowannaphoom/Shutterstock)

The support for a team member in a business or a football club comes from above and below, writes James Bream.

Back in the last century, I completed my dissertation on the impact of pay-per-view TV on the English Premier League.

Bear in mind that, back then, pay-per-view TV wasn’t really a thing, we didn’t know if the internet was really going to catch on, and the top league scorer was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The beer of choice before matches was Red Stripe, and Fila made the coolest shoes.

The context for the research was to apply rational economic theory to the Premier League, look at it all through an evidence base and apply business-minded principles.

My supervisor was a gentleman called Professor David Bell, who is now a renowned economist. One thing he kept reminding me of was to ignore the football part of the research, and apply logic, evidence and all the theory he and other lecturers had taught me.

I concluded that pay-per-view TV (teams selling their own rights) would distort competition, and safeguards would need to be put in place. I suspect the work I did was pretty poor, but the conclusion was correct, and would be today, too.

Aberdeen FC is in the market for new management (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

As someone now running a business, I try to do what Professor Bell told me back then. Most of the time, it works – or, at least, I pretend it does!

However, as an avid football fan, I still look across at that sector and wonder if it is also just like any other business, or whether it is “different”.

Are the Dons in need of a strong and consistent strategy?

The last week has made me dwell on this. As a Dons fan, it’s been hard to be dispassionate when we are getting beaten 5 and 6-0. However, I still believe long-term thinking and good business practices are important.

Having a strong and consistent strategy is your starting point, and that should be supported with what all other successful businesses have.

Once the org chart is clear, then you’d set about putting competent people in post in each of those roles

In no particular order, I believe these things are as follows. The first after a strategy is a sound structure. I’d suggest, in a football club, at its simplest level, you have the football side of things and the operations – commercial, health and safety, sales, HR, and so on.

Once the org chart is clear, then you’d set about putting competent people in post in each of those roles. Competency in our world is defined by training, certifications and demonstrable experience.

Freedom and support in the right measures

Like any person running a business, the trick is then to give freedom and support in the right measures to let your team succeed. The freedom allows a safe space to perform, and accepts mistakes if new things or innovations are being tried.

The support comes where people are struggling, whether less competent than you thought, or in need of development or even new team members to help. No one comes to work to do a bad job, in my view, but sometimes people do need to be helped to perform.

In business, some people need help to reach their full potential (Image: fizkes/Shutterstock)

The support for a team member in a business or a football club comes from above and below. In business, the term “psychological safety” is often used. The best companies have cultures where people are “safe” to talk, and their views are listened to, considered and acted on. This safety exists across all levels of an organisation, and gives the ability to create a supportive place to operate.

I’ve never worked in a football club, but know plenty who have, and I am not sure many have that environment. That said, I don’t believe it’s impossible to create that space or situation. It is important because it helps us all to be aware of when we can do better, and be honest about when we are struggling.

Fans are the brand

A final comparison between football and business is the role of “fans”. In the early 2000s, there was a lot work done on marketing and how business customers should be treated as fans.

The concept was basically that, if customers were fans, then they would have a greater sense of belonging to the product or service. Ultimately, this is what football clubs are all about – the fans are the brand, they own the brand, and they are part of the clubs’ success.

If customers were fans, then they would have a greater sense of belonging to the product or service (Image: SNS Group)

Personally, I want to believe that structure, order, competency and rationality should be the basics which make a club work. However, perhaps I am naive. Maybe football is just different, and Professor Bell and I are wrong. Though, as I have said before, economists are never wrong… Sometimes our timing is just off.

(Please note my efforts to avoid comments on owners, managers, employees, teams and much more which could create social-media meltdown. Maybe football clubs are different, after all.)

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Heartbreak, grief and loss are all difficult but inevitable transitions in life (Image: vectorfusionart/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't lose yourself during life's big, inevitable transitions
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Jim Irvine
Russell Borthwick: It's time to put on your positive pants
Has anyone seen a missing sock? (Image: JFunk/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Searching for stain remover, socks and something to write a book about
Rebecca Buchan (left) during her musical school days
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen should invest as much as it can in young musicians
According to Lisa Nandy, UK democracy 'must change or die' (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
James Millar: Democracy doesn't need to 'change or die' - it needs to be…
Truly relishing a moment of relaxation can be difficult when you're worrying about the future (Image: Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Time is always ticking, so revel in the joy of the moment
Being out and about with your dog can be more dangerous after periods of extreme wet weather (Image: Oxford Media Library/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Take extra care with pets during wet weather
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
Union and Saltire flags have appeared at protests around the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill (Image: Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Keep national identity out of the gender recognition reform debate
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Fiona Fernie is chief executive of Clan Cancer Support. don't know. Supplied by Clan Cancer |Support Date; 22/09/2022
Fiona Fernie: Cancer doesn’t care about Covid, rising costs or what is going on…

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented