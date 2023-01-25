Backers of cinema earmarked for Aberdeen’s troubled Bon Accord Centre keep tight lipped about plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Backers of cinema earmarked for Aberdeen’s troubled Bon Accord Centre keep tight lipped about plans

By Kelly Wilson
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
Will Everyman still open with Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre? Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Will Everyman still open with Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre? Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Backers of a new cinema mooted for Aberdeen’s troubled Bon Accord Centre are keeping tight lipped about its plans for the city, after it revealed movie goers had returned in droves to its theatres across the UK following the pandemic.

Everyman Cinema had been linked to plans to open a cinema in the shopping mall before administrators stepped in.

A spokesman for the firm said he was unable to give comment when asked about plans for Aberdeen.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed last year that Everyman had decided to open its third Scottish venue at the shopping mall with 2024 given as the date.

But with the centre now being in administration it could be plans delayed, although a spokesman said the firm was “open to new opportunities in Scotland”.

It’s the latest blow for the shopping centre which has also seen a number of stores pull out, with some instead reopening at Union Square.

People visiting cinemas again

Everyman, which runs a chain of 38 upmarket cinemas across the UK, has seen its profits rocket as people return to cinemas.

The marquee of the Everyman Cinema. Muswell Hill, London. Image: Shutterstock

It posted group earnings of approximately £14.5 million, up by nearly three quarters compared to the £8.3 million made the previous year, which was affected by Covid lock downs in the first few months of the year.

It also enjoyed a surge in revenues, to £80m from £49m in 2021.

Plans for Aberdeen

Everyman opened its latest Scottish cinema at St James Quarter in Edinburgh last year. It was the venue for the world premiere of The Rig – Amazon Prime’s new TV show set in the North Sea. 

The cinema’s “unique Everyman experience” – whereby cinemagoers can order food and drink to their seats in a more theatre-style setting – is thought to have filled a gap after Edinburgh’s arthouse cinema, the Edinburgh Filmhouse, collapsed into administration.

The collapse also shut the doors of Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse, as the parent company Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) failed in October 2022 due to reduced audiences during the pandemic, soaring energy charges, inflation and debt.

Everyman everywhere?

In a recent statement to the London Stock Exchange, the Everyman Media Group was bullish about its prospects and said it “remains committed to organic expansion with excellent opportunities available for new sites”.

It said it was on track to open five new venues this year in England.

But whether or not the company chooses the Granite City for its next venue remains to be seen.

A Everyman spokesman said: “As you state the centre is in administration, waiting to be sold.

“Otherwise, Edinburgh has opened in the St James’ Centre, Edinburgh and is trading in line with our expectations.

“We are otherwise open to new opportunities in Scotland.”

Future of Bon Accord Centre

It’s understood a property company led by Zakir Issa – brother of EG Group bosses Mohsin and Zuber, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – is in advanced talks to purchase the mall for less than £10 million.

Bon Accord Centre Aberdeen
Could Bon Accord Centre sell for less than £10 million? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mr Issa is believed to have already agreed a deal worth less than £10m, wiping out the equity and most of the senior debt held against the asset.

The centre, which was owned and operated by two Guernsey-based companies, Aberdeen Retail 1 and Aberdeen Retail 2, crashed into administration last August.

Joint administrators at accountants and business advisors Azets said the collapse was due to “unsustainable cash flow problems stemming from the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, rising operational costs and intense retail competition”.

Bon Accord Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “At Bon Accord we are constantly looking for ways to improve our offering and deliver the best possible experience for our customers.

“Reimagining space is part of our long-term strategy to meet the future demand.”

