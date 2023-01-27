Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth

By John Ross
January 27, 2023, 5:10 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 5:40 pm
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A tourism organisation has recruited former Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Charlotte Wright to help it advance its green ambitions.

Ms Wright joins the board of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC) as company secretary.

She will have a focus on establishing a strong public sector partnership and a strategic plan.

Developing a environmental tourism brand

HTCIC was formed in 2021 and aims to create a world-leading premium environmental tourism brand.

Its aims outlined in a ‘roadmap’ include renewables and rewilding projects.

Ms Wright said: “Tourism is such a significant sector for the region.

“I am delighted to be part of Highland Tourism and the vehicle they have created for dynamic strategic partnership.”

Ben Thorburn is the head of marketing for eco-tour operator Wilderness Scotland. He has also joined HTCIC as an ambassador to help roll out the environmental tourism brand.

Charlotte Wright has joined the board of Highland Tourism CIC

He said: “We have watched with interest the development of Highland Tourism CIC, their vision and mission to develop and position the Highlands as a high value, sustainable destination is highly aligned with our Wilderness Scotland brand.

“The work they have done to get to this stage is really impressive and it’s a pleasure to be adding my enthusiasm and personal passion for the Highlands as an ambassador.”

In addition, Erin McCue becomes HTCIC’s full-time community and business development manager.

She said she hopes to see the momentum continue with the renewables sector which is of huge importance to not only the Highlands but globally.

Tourism ambassador summit

The appointments came as the company held an ambassador summit at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness.

It now has more than 100 ambassadors as well as representatives of leading tourism businesses in the region.

The latest group to join is the community-led Wester Ross UNESCO Biosphere.

Last year HTCIC confirmed a £150,000 three-year investment from Tomatin Distillery to help develop its sustainable proposals.

Yvonne Crook, HTCIC chair, welcomed its new recruits and said they bring considerable expertise and experience.

Tomatin whisky being poured from a bottle into a glass.
Tomatin Distillery is investing in sustainability plans for Highland tourism

She added: “HTCIC is rooted in the community and the ambassadors all have a real passion for the Highlands, realising the full potential of the region as a community, destination and brand.

“We are attracting international interest and attention from international tourism organisations for the innovative approach we are taking to working in partnership with the renewables sector and now in discussion with the whisky sector through founding sponsors Tomatin Distillery.”

