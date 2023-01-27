Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tourism organisation has recruited former Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Charlotte Wright to help it advance its green ambitions.

Ms Wright joins the board of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC) as company secretary.

She will have a focus on establishing a strong public sector partnership and a strategic plan.

Developing a environmental tourism brand

HTCIC was formed in 2021 and aims to create a world-leading premium environmental tourism brand.

Its aims outlined in a ‘roadmap’ include renewables and rewilding projects.

Ms Wright said: “Tourism is such a significant sector for the region.

“I am delighted to be part of Highland Tourism and the vehicle they have created for dynamic strategic partnership.”

Ben Thorburn is the head of marketing for eco-tour operator Wilderness Scotland. He has also joined HTCIC as an ambassador to help roll out the environmental tourism brand.

He said: “We have watched with interest the development of Highland Tourism CIC, their vision and mission to develop and position the Highlands as a high value, sustainable destination is highly aligned with our Wilderness Scotland brand.

“The work they have done to get to this stage is really impressive and it’s a pleasure to be adding my enthusiasm and personal passion for the Highlands as an ambassador.”

In addition, Erin McCue becomes HTCIC’s full-time community and business development manager.

She said she hopes to see the momentum continue with the renewables sector which is of huge importance to not only the Highlands but globally.

Tourism ambassador summit

The appointments came as the company held an ambassador summit at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness.

It now has more than 100 ambassadors as well as representatives of leading tourism businesses in the region.

The latest group to join is the community-led Wester Ross UNESCO Biosphere.

Last year HTCIC confirmed a £150,000 three-year investment from Tomatin Distillery to help develop its sustainable proposals.

Yvonne Crook, HTCIC chair, welcomed its new recruits and said they bring considerable expertise and experience.

She added: “HTCIC is rooted in the community and the ambassadors all have a real passion for the Highlands, realising the full potential of the region as a community, destination and brand.

“We are attracting international interest and attention from international tourism organisations for the innovative approach we are taking to working in partnership with the renewables sector and now in discussion with the whisky sector through founding sponsors Tomatin Distillery.”

