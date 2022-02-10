Tomatin distillery pours £150,000 into Highland Tourism sustainability plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whisky has historically been an integral part of tourism in the Highlands, and now it is looking to the industry’s future.

Highland Tourism CIC has confirmed a £150,000 three-year investment from Tomatin Distillery to help develop its roadmap for sustainable tourism in the region.

The cash injection brings private sector investment in year one of Highland Tourism’s plans to £100,000.

The organisation says it is in talks with a number of other funders and is on track to invest £3.5 million on the sustainable development of tourism over three years.

Key milestone for tourism

Chairwoman and co-founder Yvonne Crook said: “This investment from Tomatin Distillery is a key milestone for Highland Tourism and the region.

“We set out with a big vision for the future of the Highlands as a world-leading tourism destination and we are delighted to secure Tomatin Distillery as a founding sponsor and partner with shared community and sustainable values.”

Tomatin distillery managing director Stephen Bremner added: “We are aware that it is very easy to make statements about supporting sustainability and having a care for the environment but it’s actions that really count.

“This substantial investment in the work of Highland Tourism demonstrates our real commitment to a number of goals.

“They include working along with fellow members of the Scotch Whisky Association towards achieving the ambitious target, for the industry, of being carbon net zero by 2045 as well as supporting our key responsibility to our local community by protecting the local environment through conservation and sustainable practices to enhance the ecosystem resilience.

“We have watched the rapid growth of Highland Tourism and believe their goals for the sector, the region, and world-class sustainable status will bring many benefits for the economy and the environment which we are glad to support.”

Conscious travel

Highland Tourism’s recently published roadmap promotes a climate-positive concept where “visitors leave no footprint and actively lighten the footprints of others”.

The climate-positive aims include renewables and rewilding projects.

Highland Tourism was launched in 2021.

Renowned destination specialist Professor Terry Stevens, a Highland Tourism ambassador, is one of those promoting ‘conscious travel’, where people travel mindfully, considering the impact on the environment.