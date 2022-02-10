Tomatin distillery pours £150,000 into Highland Tourism sustainability plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tomatin distillery pours £150,000 into Highland Tourism sustainability plan

By John Ross
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Tomatin distillery is investing £150,000 in sustainability plans for Highland tourism

Whisky has historically been an integral part of tourism in the Highlands, and now it is looking to the industry’s future.

Highland Tourism CIC has confirmed a £150,000 three-year investment from Tomatin Distillery to help develop its roadmap for sustainable tourism in the region.

The cash injection brings private sector investment in year one of Highland Tourism’s plans to £100,000.

The organisation says it is in talks with a number of other funders and is on track to invest £3.5 million on the sustainable development of tourism over three years.

Key milestone for tourism

Chairwoman and co-founder Yvonne Crook said: “This investment from Tomatin Distillery is a key milestone for Highland Tourism and the region.

“We set out with a big vision for the future of the Highlands as a world-leading tourism destination and we are delighted to secure Tomatin Distillery as a founding sponsor and partner with shared community and sustainable values.”

Tomatin distillery managing director Stephen Bremner added: “We are aware that it is very easy to make statements about supporting sustainability and having a care for the environment but it’s actions that really count.

“This substantial investment in the work of Highland Tourism demonstrates our real commitment to a number of goals.

Yvonne Crook and Stephen Bremner discuss Tomatin’s investment in tourism

“They include working along with fellow members of the Scotch Whisky Association towards achieving the ambitious target, for the industry, of being carbon net zero by 2045 as well as supporting our key responsibility to our local community by protecting the local environment through conservation and sustainable practices to enhance the ecosystem resilience.

“We have watched the rapid growth of Highland Tourism and believe their goals for the sector, the region, and world-class sustainable status will bring many benefits for the economy and the environment which we are glad to support.”

Conscious travel

Highland Tourism’s recently published roadmap promotes a climate-positive concept where “visitors leave no footprint and actively lighten the footprints of others”.

The climate-positive aims include renewables and rewilding projects.

Highland Tourism was launched in 2021.

Renowned destination specialist Professor Terry Stevens, a Highland Tourism ambassador, is one of those promoting ‘conscious travel’, where people travel mindfully, considering the impact on the environment.

