All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flybe has cancelled all flights from and to the UK – including Aberdeen – after going into administration.

Bosses at the British airline announced they have now ceased trading, less than a year after returning to the skies following a previous collapse.

The company, which is headquartered in Birmingham, was resurrected in 2021 after the Covid-19 outbreak was the final blow amid a string of financial losses.

The reborn Flybe employs in excess of 240 people and operates more than 900 flights per month throughout the UK and European Union.

However, a statement on the airline’s website has now informed passengers all flights have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

It adds the company will not be able to help arrange alternative flights for those affected.

On 28 Jan 23 David Pike & Mike Pink were appointed Joint Administrators of Flybe Limited. Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from & to the UK are cancelled & will not be rescheduled. Further information can be found @ https://t.co/VbCQW2SmGn & https://t.co/bcNJz3Cthq pic.twitter.com/DhLb8UhwXk — Flybe ✈ (@flybe) January 28, 2023

This comes just two weeks after Flybe reinstated its flights from Aberdeen to Birmingham, with plans to run the service twice daily from June this year.

In a statement posted on the airline’s official Twitter account, bosses said: “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration. David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators.

“Regretfully, Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

Customers are advised to seek further guidance and information on the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website.