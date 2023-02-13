Aberdeen ROV firm UCO secures £1m fish farm deal with Mowi Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen ROV firm UCO secures £1m fish farm deal with Mowi Scotland

By Simon Warburton
February 13, 2023, 12:02 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 6:05 pm
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.

Aberdeen-headquarted Underwater Contracting (UCO) has been awarded a remote operated vehicle (ROV) contract worth more than £1 million by salmon farming company Mowi Scotland.

The deal between Mowi Scotland and UCO is thought to be one of the largest in the aquaculture sector.

UCO MD Mick Bower
UCO MD Mick Bower. Image: Key Communications.

UCO has considerable experience in the oil and gas industries in the North Sea and abroad.

It also provides equipment and ROV services for a range of  aspects associated with the renewable energies sector, such as offshore wind, tidal and wave projects.

The new service agreement with Mowi Scotland will see 15 submersible ROVs working 365 days a year during the term of the contract to provide a range of services in Europe and North America.

UCO managing director Mick Bower said: “This major contract will help secure the future of the company for years to come.

UCO involved from early days of Scotland fish farms

“It will also support the development of our services as part of our growth plan, leading to more innovation for the Scottish salmon sector.”

The UCO team has been involved in aquaculture from the early deployment of fish farms across Scotland and it was this experience which triggered the idea for its patented Foover mortality recovery ROV.

For his part Mowi Scotland production director Sean Anderson added: “With almost all our assets underwater, it’s vital to always have our eyes on the prize.

Mowi Scotland's salmon farming operations on Loch Lochy
Mowi Scotland’s salmon farming operations on Loch Lochy. Image: DCT Media.

“The deployment of 15 ROVs supplied by UCO complements our static underwater camera systems and will immediately aid us in our daily monitoring of animal welfare and stock containment.”

Formed in 2017, UCO is part of Ocean Marine Group with sister companies Pirie & Smith and ETPM.

Mowi Scotland employs 1,500 staff, operates 48 farms producing over 68,000 tonnes of salmon per year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The Insolvency Service recorded 189 compulsory liquidations in January, rising 52% year-on-year (PA)
Company insolvencies jump 7% year-on-year in January
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
More life-changing prizes will be added to the Premium Bonds draw from March (NS&I/PA)
More life-changing prizes added to Premium Bonds draw from March
The battle to attract current account customers is heating up with NatWest launching a new switching offer (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest launches new £200 switching offer and increases savings account rate
Holiday firm Tui has cheered a record jump in bookings for summer 2023 as demand for overseas breaks continues to rebound (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tui sees record bookings as travel recovery remains on track
Empty platforms at Paddington station in London, during a strike by train driver members of Aslef and the RMT (James Manning/PA)
UK suffers highest monthly disruption from strike action for 11 years
Around 1,300 UK jobs are being axed by Ford as part of a wider cull of roles across its European business amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ford scrapping 1,300 jobs in UK amid European overhaul
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
The Financial Conduct Authority brought its investigation into Amigo to a close by announcing it was publicly censuring the lender (Alamy/PA)
Amigo dodges £73m fine from City watchdog due to ‘financial hardship’
Ford has announced it will be scrapping 3,800 jobs across Europe, including 1,300 in the UK, over the next three years amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles (Greg Harding/PA)
Ford to axe 3,800 jobs across Europe in next three years

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen ROV firm UCO secures £1m fish farm deal with Mowi Scotland
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed
UCO Foover ROV. Image: Key Communications.
Cost of ferry failures to be recorded by islanders on Coll

Editor's Picks

Most Commented