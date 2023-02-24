Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish

By Martin Gilbert
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 8:06 am
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley

One of the yardsticks of a healthy economy is mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

If M&A is growing, with plenty of constructive deals being done, that’s a key indicator of economic recovery.

Since the start of the pandemic, M&A has experienced something of a rollercoaster ride.

In Scotland, £4.9 billion-worth of deals were done in 2020 but this more than tripled to £16.4bn in 2021. Globally, mergers and acquisitions exceeded an incredible £3.7 trillion.

Closer to home in the north-east, 2022 was a busy year for M&A activity, particularly in the energy sector.

Just some of 2022’s deal highlights

Early on, PD&MS Group acquired Optimus, as part of its strategy to support decarbonising oil and gas infrastructure.

OEG Offshore acquired Manor Renewable Energy and Aberdeenshire energy services firm Aubin Group was sold to Genoa-based Italmatch Chemicals.

Ellon-based Aubin Group was sold to Italy’s Italmatch Chemicals.

A newly launched Aberdeen company, Elemental Energies, completed a buy-out of the Senergy Wells specialist business at consultancy Vysus Group, formerly Lloyds Register’s energy division.

Confidence for renewables M&A

The question I have been hearing from dealmakers of late is will M&A activity flourish among renewables firms, as it did across the oil and gas industry when at its peak? My answer is a confident “yes”.

Keith Patterson, a partner in law firm Brodies, has predicted the future of M&A, ultimately, lies in the large onshore and offshore wind farms, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen.

He said we should expect to see significant increases in the volume of deals being done over the next 10 years.

From a deal sourcing perspective, industries and corporates with more positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) features will attract more attention, especially those that contribute to an improved environmental outlook and more inclusive society.

My own view is that research and development around clean energy technology is likely to feature heavily.

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), the go-to technology centre of the North Sea energy industry, has a central role in driving the development and deployment of new technologies. It also supports organisations as they navigate some of the complex decisions they will need to make as they transition to net zero.

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre. Image: NZTC

One of the ways the NZTC does that is through its new Net Zero Technology Services business, which was launched last October to provide advice to business and industry.

It offers two new technology solutions – the first helps companies decide which technologies they could adopt to achieve their decarbonisation goals and the second looks at how they can make their best possible technology investment decisions.

Energy security at forefront

As the war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending any time soon, energy security continues to be a major concern around the world.

The focus has shifted from a green energy fast-track transition to ensuring security of supply, which confirms what many of us have been saying all along; that the transition cannot be made overnight and we will remain partly reliant – though less and less so – on fossil fuels for some decades to come.

Throughout that period, I see oil and gas as well as its supply chain featuring heavily in deal-making.

Ripe for future activity and with a hand in both oil & gas and renewables is the subsea sector and, in particular, the Scottish subsea industry, which is a global market leader in underwater cables.

Away from energy, there has also been significant M&A activity in the north-east in a variety of other sectors. Kingswells-based accountancy and business services firm AAB acquired two Irish companies, FPM and Think People Consulting, as well as customs consultancy Charlton House.

Nucore Group, Scotia Homes, communications consultancy Aspect, Ashtead Technology and payroll specialist activpayroll have all also made acquisitions.

Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie
Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

But while this sort of activity can deliver good news on jobs and for the economy, the process can also be very challenging.

Having been involved in more than 60 acquisitions so far in my career, I have learned many lessons and definitely made mistakes.

But there is one rule that sticks out every time – never pay more for a business than it is worth.

Most important of all, know everything about the target business before you start negotiating, particularly the underlying quality of its ESG standards. Every due diligence exercise should now include a close look at a company’s green credentials.

Even allowing for the considerable uncertainty facing financial markets this year, I am confident the early signs of M&A – and ESG focus – accelerating in 2023 are promising.

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and former chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of AssetCo, Toscafund and Revolut.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Ofgem’s price cap is currently set at £4,279 per year for the average household (Jacob King/PA)
Energy bills to rise despite estimated reduction to Ofgem price cap – analysts
Callum Gray, Corporate Finance Partner from AAB Wealth
The obstacles and opportunities facing the Energy Sector
Author Steve Harris and cover of The Little Book of Leadership
Bullets and bombs to oil and gas: Aberdeen energy boss launches leadership book
(Alamy)
Cineworld shareholders set to be wiped out as firm expects to exit bankruptcy
Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
British Airways owner IAG has returned to profit as the airline industry continues to rebound from Covid-19 (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways owner IAG returns to profit
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover
Pension savers could be missing out on opportunities to boost their retirement income at certain key life stages, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nudging pension savers at key life stages ‘could boost retirement outcomes’
More than four out of five of all cars built last month were destined for overseas markets (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle production continues to increase – SMMT

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
Brave
REVEALED: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
The future for Scottish councils is looking 'bleak' according to Moray Council's chief financial officer. Image: Moray Council
Moray's finance boss warns future looks 'bleak' for Scottish councils
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Malky Mackay looking for Ross County to gain edge on bottom of table rivals
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pinpoints Hamilton's form as what needs to be done in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented