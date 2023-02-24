Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of Caley Division One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of Caley Division One

By Jack Nixon
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 7:55 am
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson

Ellon will win the top Caledonian league on Saturday on the final day of the Caley Division One season if they beat Hillfoots at the Meadows and league leaders Dunfermline fail to beat winless Aberdeen Wanderers in Fife.

In the unlikely event of the Groats Road side creating a shock at McKane Park, the Fifers will compensate for last season’s narrow miss when Orkney took advantage of some poor performances by Dunfermline to reach National League Three.

For Ellon it will be time to reflect on what might of been, including a 32-31 defeat at Grangemouth, a reverse they could not afford in a seven team league where poor results have been severely penalised.

But such are the resources of the Aberdeenshire team that it is hard to see them not going up next season and joining Dunfermline and Orkney.

Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step and fashion preferences

In the only other game in the division Aberdeenshire can end their season on a high at Grangemouth, setting themselves up for a crack at promotion next season.

In contrast Caley 2 North is scheduled to run until April 22 by which time leaders Moray are likely to have secured the title, given their seven point lead over second placed Highland 2nds, although a derby clash away to RAF Lossiemouth will test their nerve in their four game run-in which does not include a match against Highland.

The storming form of third-placed Mackie should ensure they beat Banff at Redcloak, although the Duff House side registered a gutsy 15-10 win at home to Shetland last week, recording their fourth win of the season in the process, while Highland 2nds travel to Lerwick where they meet faltering Shetland.

At Countesswells the second teams of Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar meet in what should be feisty derby affair.

In Caley 3 North, the last game in the two sections between Deeside and Fraserburgh, clears the decks for the play off at top and bottom of the north and south leagues next week.

