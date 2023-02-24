Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of Caley Division One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon will win the top Caledonian league on Saturday on the final day of the Caley Division One season if they beat Hillfoots at the Meadows and league leaders Dunfermline fail to beat winless Aberdeen Wanderers in Fife.

In the unlikely event of the Groats Road side creating a shock at McKane Park, the Fifers will compensate for last season’s narrow miss when Orkney took advantage of some poor performances by Dunfermline to reach National League Three.

For Ellon it will be time to reflect on what might of been, including a 32-31 defeat at Grangemouth, a reverse they could not afford in a seven team league where poor results have been severely penalised.

But such are the resources of the Aberdeenshire team that it is hard to see them not going up next season and joining Dunfermline and Orkney.

In the only other game in the division Aberdeenshire can end their season on a high at Grangemouth, setting themselves up for a crack at promotion next season.

In contrast Caley 2 North is scheduled to run until April 22 by which time leaders Moray are likely to have secured the title, given their seven point lead over second placed Highland 2nds, although a derby clash away to RAF Lossiemouth will test their nerve in their four game run-in which does not include a match against Highland.

The storming form of third-placed Mackie should ensure they beat Banff at Redcloak, although the Duff House side registered a gutsy 15-10 win at home to Shetland last week, recording their fourth win of the season in the process, while Highland 2nds travel to Lerwick where they meet faltering Shetland.

At Countesswells the second teams of Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar meet in what should be feisty derby affair.

In Caley 3 North, the last game in the two sections between Deeside and Fraserburgh, clears the decks for the play off at top and bottom of the north and south leagues next week.