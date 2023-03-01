Could North Sea giant BP be a takeover target this year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Could North Sea giant BP be a takeover target this year?

By Ian Forsyth
March 1, 2023, 11:45 am
BP's North Sea headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: LaSalle Investment Management
BP's North Sea headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: LaSalle Investment Management

Low valuations for listed companies leave some vulnerable to takeover, one of Britain’s biggest fund managers, M&G, has warned.

It highlighted energy giant BP, which has its North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen, as an example.

The FTSE 100 has been hitting record highs lately.

But Michael Stiasny, head of UK equities at M&G Investments, said many of the index’s component companies were trading at lower values than their peers around the world.

We would not be shocked to see a big name in the oil & gas or mining sectors subject to a bid, with companies like BP trading at a significant discount to their US peers.”

Michael Stiasny, M&G Investments

As such, they make attractive bid targets, he said, adding: “Historically, low valuations of UK companies, alongside currency weakness, have created potentially attractive takeover targets. We may, therefore, see high-profile companies leave UK indices.

“We would not be shocked to see a big name in the oil & gas or mining sectors subject to a bid, with companies like BP trading at a significant discount to their US peers, even after a strong year of performance.”

Might BP get swallowed up by a bigger fish in 2023? Image: Shutterstock

There were 49 bids for London-listed firms last year, according to analysis from investment platform AJ Bell. In 2021, there were 82 offers.

Analysts have pointed out that, with the pound weakening in value, and lower than it was before the Brexit referendum in 2016, the price of some UK companies will have fallen for foreign bidders.

Bargain prices

Garry White, chief investment commentator at wealth-management firm Charles Stanley, said UK firms were likely to become more attractive to buyers this year.

Mr White added: “Quality British companies are trading at bargain prices on a global basis.

“With a recovery coming closer into view, they will become more attractive.

BP’s Clair Ridge development west of Shetland. Image: BP

“Mid-cap companies in the FTSE 250 with international operations – and businesses that could act as bolt-on acquisitions for a larger predator – look like the ideal prey for international buyers.

“The very significant currency advantage, low valuations and the prospect of green economic shoots emerging sets the stage nicely for a significant pick-up in mergers and acquisitions.

“British companies offer ‘bargain basement’ opportunities for the right buyer.”

Global trends and events close to home will shape Scottish M&A in 2023










