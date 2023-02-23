Gallery: Local suppliers highlighted as Union Kirk the perfect spot for a city centre wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Gallery: Local suppliers highlighted as Union Kirk the perfect spot for a city centre wedding

By Lauren Robertson
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 6:22 pm
Union Kirk is the perfect city centre wedding venue. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Union Kirk is the perfect city centre wedding venue. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.

When choosing a wedding venue, there are what seems like an endless list of things to consider.

City or rural? Traditional or modern? How will our guests get there? Where will we get photos taken?

Union Kirk on Aberdeen’s Union Street is one of the city’s newest offerings, aiming to deliver a little bit of everything.

The building dates back to 1869 and boasts traditional vaulted ceilings, an arched entrance, intricate cornicing and a stunning stained glass window.

The stained glass window is a much-loved feature. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Another large window in the kirk. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.

A ‘game changer’

To showcase Union Kirk as a wedding and events venue, local photographer Zoe Rae coordinated a photoshoot in the newly refurbished building – highlighting local suppliers at the same time.

“Having such a luxury venue in the city centre is a game changer,” said Zoe.

“We wanted to give brides and grooms an idea of something completely different and unique they could do, moving away from the kilts and big white dresses.

“The colours and styling the team have chosen work really well, it’s a traditional old building but they’ve been pretty brave with it and it has worked.”

Flowers by Paper and Petals. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Makeup by Jenny Gray Studios. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.

Union Kirk can host up to 300 guests, offers a number of catering options and has spaces specially tailored for everything from getting ready in the morning to  partying the night away.

Kirst Bruce, who is events coordinator at Union Kirk, said the reaction guests have when they enter the grade B listed building speaks for itself.

“Everybody that walks through the door is completely wowed, that’s what ultimately sells it as a venue,” she said.

The local suppliers used in the shoot are as follows:

Styling by Cymbeline Events. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Car from 1st Class Wedding Cars. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

To find out more or to book Union Kirk for a wedding or event, go to unionkirk.com or contact kelly@unionkirk.com.

More photos from the shoot: 

Cake by Hey Sugar Cake Studio. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Dress by Etiquette Bridal. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
The venue can hold up to 300 people. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
The interior design team have opted for blue tones. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Dress by Etiquette Bridal. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Zoe’s daughter Evie and her boyfriend Kai were models for the shoot. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Car by 1st Class Wedding Cars. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Cutting the cake by Hey Sugar Cake Studio. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Jewellery and hair pieces by Red Rocks. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Another stained glass window in Union Kirk. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Outside Union Kirk. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Stationery by Love Paper Co. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Glasses embellished with the stained glass window. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Stationery and branding by Love Paper Co. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Makeup by Jenny Gray Studios, dress by Etiquette Bridal. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Flowers by Paper and Petals. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
The top table at Union Kirk. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
How a table setting could look at Union Kirk. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

