Gallery: Local suppliers highlighted as Union Kirk the perfect spot for a city centre wedding

When choosing a wedding venue, there are what seems like an endless list of things to consider.

City or rural? Traditional or modern? How will our guests get there? Where will we get photos taken?

Union Kirk on Aberdeen’s Union Street is one of the city’s newest offerings, aiming to deliver a little bit of everything.

The building dates back to 1869 and boasts traditional vaulted ceilings, an arched entrance, intricate cornicing and a stunning stained glass window.

A ‘game changer’

To showcase Union Kirk as a wedding and events venue, local photographer Zoe Rae coordinated a photoshoot in the newly refurbished building – highlighting local suppliers at the same time.

“Having such a luxury venue in the city centre is a game changer,” said Zoe.

“We wanted to give brides and grooms an idea of something completely different and unique they could do, moving away from the kilts and big white dresses.

“The colours and styling the team have chosen work really well, it’s a traditional old building but they’ve been pretty brave with it and it has worked.”

Union Kirk can host up to 300 guests, offers a number of catering options and has spaces specially tailored for everything from getting ready in the morning to partying the night away.

Kirst Bruce, who is events coordinator at Union Kirk, said the reaction guests have when they enter the grade B listed building speaks for itself.

“Everybody that walks through the door is completely wowed, that’s what ultimately sells it as a venue,” she said.

The local suppliers used in the shoot are as follows:

Planner and photographer: Zoe Rae Photography, Ellon, zoeraephotography.com @zoeraephotography

Second photographer: Louise Malcolm Photography, Inverbervie, @louisemalcolmphotography

Styling: Cymbeline Events, Ellon, @cymbeline_events

Dress: Etiquette Bridal, Aberdeen, etiquettebridal.co.uk @etiquettebridal

Suit: Slater Menswear, Aberdeen, slaters.co.uk @slatermenswear

Stationery and branding: Love Paper Co, Ellon, love-paper.co.uk @lovepaperco

Makeup: Jenny Gray Studios, Ellon, jennygraystudios.com @jennygraystudios

Flowers: Paper and Petals, Udny, paper-petals.co.uk @paperandpetals1

Car: 1st Class Wedding Cars, Aberdeen, 1stclassweddingcarsaberdeen.co.uk @1stclassweddingcarsaberdeen

Hair: Michelle Reid Hair, Aberdeen, michellereidhair.com @michellereidhair

Cake: Hey Sugar Cake Studio, Fyvie, heysugarcakestudio.co.uk @heysugar.cakestudio

Jewellery and hair pieces: Red Rocks, Chapelton, @redrocks2011

Venue: Union Kirk, Aberdeen, unionkirk.com @union_kirk

To find out more or to book Union Kirk for a wedding or event, go to unionkirk.com or contact kelly@unionkirk.com.

