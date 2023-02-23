Designed in Aberdeen: Granite City firm Wood working on pipeline for the Moon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Designed in Aberdeen: Granite City firm Wood working on pipeline for the Moon

By Ryan Duff and Keith Findlay
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Wood's latest project may seem like one small step just now but it could lead to one giant leap for mankind. Image: Shutterstock


Aberdeen company Wood is at the heart of a project which may pave the way for a permanently manned base on the Moon.

The engineering and consultancy services giant has teamed up with US firm Lunar Resources to design a crucial pipeline.

It would carry gaseous oxygen from an extraction site on the Moon’s south pole to a proposed lunar base.

Concept artwork for a an oxygen pipeline on the Moon.

According to Wood business development director Stuart Turl, the project is one everyone at the Aberdeen firm wants to be involved in.

Speaking to Energy Voice – sister website to The Press and Journal – at this week’s Subsea Expo in the Granite City, Mr Turl said: “Not satisfied with pipeline design on Earth, we’ve gone slightly further afield.

“There’s real cutting-edge work that’s happening at the moment.

“I think it would be an interesting site visit, put it that way.”

It's been more than 40 years since anyone set foot on the Moon. Image: Shutterstock

Wood has managed projects involving a total of more than 372,800 miles of pipelines.

Mark Netzel, senior vice-president for upstream and midstream business at the company, said: “To bring our pipeline expertise to the lunar surface is incredibly exciting for us, from both the potential impact it could have on lunar development and the technical challenges we must solve to implement a project this advanced.”

The reduced gravity and vacuum environment will force the team to rewrite the rules on designing pipelines.”

Matthew Laborde, senior pipeline engineering consultant to Lunar Resources

Lunar Resources is a corporate spin-out from various Nasa-sponsored technology development programmes.

Elliot Carol, the Houston firm’s chief executive, said it was “imperative for America” to develop industrial infrastructure on the Moon in advance of a permanent presence.

Mr Carol added: “We are thrilled to team with Wood on the development of the LSPoP (lunar south pole oxygen pipeline)”.

Wood's pipeline expertise could help put people back on our satellite for the first time in decades. Image: Shutterstock

Lunar Resources chief scientist Peter Curreri said: “The extraction of oxygen on the Moon is essential for lunar operations, however, the transportation of oxygen gas, is a big challenge.

“We estimate the use of robotic rovers to transport gaseous oxygen in gas tanks would use more energy to transport the oxygen than extracting it.”

Project funded by Nasa

According to Matthew Laborde, a senior pipeline engineering consultant to Lunar Resources, the environment of the Moon is “night and day, compared to Earth”.

He added: “The reduced gravity and vacuum environment will force the team to rewrite the rules on designing pipelines.”

London-listed Wood and Lunar Resources have been awarded funding under Nasa’s Innovative Advanced Concepts programme for an initial nine-month feasibility study.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented