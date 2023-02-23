Amazon renews ‘global hit’ The Rig for second series By Andrew Dykes February 23, 2023, 11:32 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:00 pm Martin Compston will star again in second series of The Rig on Amazon Prime. Image: Hires Photography [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Nudging pension savers at key life stages ‘could boost retirement outcomes’ Electric vehicle production continues to increase – SMMT Consumer confidence in surprise rebound from historic lows Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees helped to access UK banking services Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock… Miners drag FTSE further down off record highs Analysis: What does it matter if Wood is bought out? Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg… Most Read 1 Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside… 2 2 Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court 3 Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident 4 ‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it… 5 ‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car… 6 IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival… 7 Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide 8 Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen 9 Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search 10 Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers More from Press and Journal Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in… Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court Employability programme returns to Banff for first time since pandemic Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region Editor's Picks Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside A&E ‘Too many chances and near misses’: Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients at risk Aberdeen ebike thieves caught ‘red-handed’ thanks to GPS tracking Couple banned from keeping pets after around 60 neglected animals seized from Aberdeen flat WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights as Formartine United meet Brechin City Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith – but she can’t use it as a shield Most Commented 1 Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it? 3 Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job 4 Scottish Government to decide fate of 'monstrosity' Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council orders 5 Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage challenged by John Swinney 6 Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith - but she can't use it as a shield 7 Revealed: Aberdeenshire Council DID NOT fight Tesco legal challenge that sunk Macduff Aldi 8 Union warns Aberdeen bus depot workers' strike may hit services 9 Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans 10 Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will fix it