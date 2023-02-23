Talk of the Town: The Strong Water Co treating Banchory while Aberdam bring something new to town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From ice cream and steamed chocolate pudding to cheese, wine and vegan burgers, this week’s Talk of the Town is a feast for the eyes.

Every week we give the mouthwatering lowdown on the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The Strong Water Co

Wine and cheese lovers are in for a treat at this independent Banchory shop.

Next Friday (March 3), the shop is playing host to a cheese and wine tasting where people can try six wines paired with cheese.

For details on how to book check out their Facebook page and Instagram.

Roots Catering

Forget KFC it’s all about the Korean Fried Chick’aint burger at this popular Aberdeen beach food hut.

Oozing with Korean barbecue sauce, roast garlic mayonnaise, kimchi slaw, toasted sesame seeds as well as fresh spring onions, chillies and coriander, this bad boy vegan chicken burger is another level.

Add some loaded fries into the mix and you’ve got yourself some seriously delicious street grub.

The Feed Baron

Foodies will be delighted to hear that The Feed Baron will soon be offering its tasty grub at Westhill Golf Club.

The popular food truck, known for its mouthwatering burgers and loaded fries, is set to open its first kitchen residency at the golf club on Wednesday next week.

From breakfast through to dinner, the moreish menu will initially be available from Wednesday to Sunday with plans to open further.

Make ours a barbecue melt burger!

Aberdam

Specialising in loaded Dutch fries and “smashed” burgers, this mouthwatering eatery has caused a sensation since it started up in 2021.

Now Aberdam is taking its food to brand new locations including at Ride Coffee House in Banchory tomorrow (February 24) between 5pm and 8.30pm and Beachside Coffee Shop in Balmedie on Friday March 3 between 5pm and 8.30pm.

For the lowdown on where Aberdam will be popping up, check out their Facebook page.

210 Bistro

From Scottish mussels and haggis bon bons to steamed chocolate pudding and affogato, it’s safe to say that this stylish restaurant’s new market menu whets the appetite.

Launched last week, the market menu will offer two courses for £20 and three courses for £25 which is perfect for a light lunch or dinner.

We’re already planning our visit.