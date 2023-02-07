Salmon farmers want their £10m used to ‘turbocharge’ Highland housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Salmon farmers want their £10m used to ‘turbocharge’ Highland housing

Industry says simple reform would make rural communities even more attractive places to live and work.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 9:59 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to use £10 million of the fees paid by salmon farms to help solve a housing crisis in the Highlands and Islands.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said the money could “turbocharge” investment in badly-needed homes in rural areas.

The proposal comes after the Scottish Government was criticised for failing to fully deliver promises to spend £30m on housing in communities across the Highlands and Islands.

Recently released figures show the Holyrood government invested less than £18m from the Rural Housing Fund and Island Housing Fund since 2016-17.

Salmon Scotland, the trade body for the nation’s farm-raised salmon sector, said its idea would dramatically increase investment.

Salmon farming. Loch Harport, Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The industry soon expects to be paying more than £20m every year to various regulators and quangos, including Crown Estate Scotland.

Mr Scott suggests about half of that money should be set aside for rural housing.

The former Shetland MSP said: “This simple reform would support local economies and make rural communities even more attractive places to live and work.

Highlands and Islands housing ‘gravest problem’

“The shortage of housing is one of the gravest problems facing the population of the Highlands and Islands.

“Considerable housing investment is needed; but there is an easy way to turbocharge current levels of spending.

“Instead of going into general government spending, seabed rents paid by salmon farmers should be spent on new houses in Scotland’s coastal communities.”

The salmon sector is one of the largest private employers in many rural communities, but the shortage of housing is preventing key vacancies from being filled.

Depopulation over the next few decades is expected to threaten the existence of many rural communities in the north and west.

A recent survey found nearly half of all young people in the Highlands and Islands are planning to move away in the next five years.

Housing was a key problem, with 76% saying there are not enough affordable homes to rent or buy.

Salmon farm, Oban. Image: Philip Silverman/Shutterstock

Mr Scott said: “Our companies want to support local housing with their cash. We want to help address Scotland’s housing crisis.

“We believe that local people who live closest to our farms should be the ones who benefit the most from the incredible success of Scotland’s world-renowned salmon sector.”

Colonsay affordable homes boost

It comes as the first affordable homes in more than two decades are being built on Colonsay where the population has declined.

Islanders and people who have left the island but want to move back will be given priority for the properties.

But it is also hoped potential new residents will apply and help boost the island’s population, which dropped to just 125 people.

Government investment

A Scottish Government spokesman said it had committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032 – at least 10% of them in remote, rural and island areas.

The spokesman said: “£3.5 billion funding is being made available in this parliamentary term towards the delivery of affordable homes which includes continued support of up to £30m towards the demand-led Rural and Island Housing Fund for communities and organisations not able to access traditional affordable housing funding.

“We are also developing a Remote, Rural and Islands Housing Action Plan, which will be published in the spring.

“Coastal communities across Scotland benefit annually from net revenues generated by the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets.

“These revenues are distributed to coastal local authorities according to a method agreed with Cosla and support the delivery of front-line projects and services to benefit our valued communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

A general view of the Isle of Harris (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rural estates research ‘challenges outdated image of Scottish laird’
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
'Levelling Up' row as SNP claim Moray snubbed in favour of Rishi Sunak’s backyard
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going says ex-government…
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Brexit three years on
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Humza Yousaf urged to unpick centralised NHS maternity care in Inverness
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
'Racism' claim as Moray Council cuts ties with £1.8 million 'slave trade' fund
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Hundreds of bullying complaints recorded in Aberdeen schools as council promise to improve way…
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Who's on strike across Scotland and what do they want?
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts

Most Read

1
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. Image: Salmon Scotland
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented