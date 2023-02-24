Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Royal Dornoch Golf Club is inviting new bids to its community fund which last year paid out nearly £12,000 to good causes.

The fund is continuing despite the club preparing to pay out up to £50,000 a year for community use under a new lease agreement.

In January, it agreed a new 99-year lease with Highland Council for use of more than 200 acres of Common Good land.

Club rent rising from £150 to £50,000

It will see the club’s annual rent rise from £150, agreed in the 1970s, to £25,000.

This will increase further to £50,000 on a sliding scale depending on visitor numbers.

That cash, drawn from visitor income, will be dispersed by the town’s Common Good Fund.

But general manager Neil Hampton says the golf club’s community fund will continue to support local groups and charities.

“We are delighted that the community is going to benefit from the annual payments which have been agreed as part of the new lease,” he said.

“But the club remains committed to the community fund, which has paid out more than £50,000 since being created by our council of management nine years ago.

“We are again seeking applications from local groups and individuals.

“Royal Dornoch attracts visitors and members from around the world, but we are rooted in the town and the local community.”

The fund supports organisations falling within the IV25 area postcode.

In the wake of the pandemic, the fund paid out £5,000 to both the NHS in Sutherland and the Dornoch Resilience Group.

Last year, £500 donations were made to local causes ranging from the town’s bonfire night to sporting equipment and travel grants.

How do you apply to the fund?

Neil Hampton added: “The fund was set up to support all manner of community projects in the Dornoch and Embo area.

“Applicants should contact the club for a form to explain what they are planning, what resources are needed and how a grant from the golf club would help them.”

Completed application forms should be returned to the Community Fund, Royal Dornoch Golf Club, Golf Road, Dornoch IV25 3LW or by emailing rdgc@royaldornoch.com by March 17.

The new lease deal could pave the way for a new multi-million pound clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.

The club was advised changes to the deal would be required if it intended to build on Common Good land.

