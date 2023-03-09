RGU secures £1.34 million funding boost to help support green jobs growth in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

RGU secures £1.34 million funding boost to help support green jobs growth in north-east

By Kelly Wilson
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:06 pm
Left to right: Sarah Hillyear, RGU's head of business development, Steve Olivier, RGU's principal and vice-chancellor, Donella Beaton, vice principal for economic development, Douglas Pritchard, associate professor, The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment, John Swinney Deputy First Minister and John Isaacs, Dean of RGU's School of Computing. Image: Agilty PR
Left to right: Sarah Hillyear, RGU's head of business development, Steve Olivier, RGU's principal and vice-chancellor, Donella Beaton, vice principal for economic development, Douglas Pritchard, associate professor, The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment, John Swinney Deputy First Minister and John Isaacs, Dean of RGU's School of Computing. Image: Agilty PR

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has landed a £1.34 million funding boost to help support green jobs growth in north-east.

The money will be used towards the development of a first of its kind cross-sector virtual reality Digital Innovation Lab for the north-east of Scotland and Moray.

The grant for the Digital Innovation Lab comes from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, which was established to help diversify the north-east economy away from carbon-intensive industries.

Retrofitting idea

Initially, the Lab will be developed to provide support to the construction sector to decarbonise, particularly through the retrofitting of existing buildings and intelligent design of new buildings.

Retrofitting is the act of fitting new systems designed for high energy efficiency and low energy consumption to buildings previously built without them.

The lab will develop multidisciplinary visualisation tools to help assess building performance and potential changes to home, commercial properties and public buildings in response to the drive towards net zero.

The Digital Innovation Lab will initially draw on expertise from RGU’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment and the School of Computing.

Scott Sutherland School of Architecture. Image: RGU

RGU’s principal and vice-chancellor, Steve Olivier said: “It is widely recognised that immersive technologies can help deliver increased efficiency, reduced costs, accelerated product design and enhanced training as well as a reduction in carbon emissions – and is therefore a really welcomed new facility at RGU for the north-east.

“We look forward to working with other like-minded organisations across the country and hope that partners in the north-east of Scotland can really benefit from having this facility on their doorstep.”

Developing skills

The Digital Innovation Lab is the latest addition to RGU’s suite of simulators which are being used to deliver training in real world situations and develop technologies critical for addressing global challenges.

With the support of the Scottish Funding Council it has developed a portfolio of 27 online upskilling courses to address the needs of businesses and other organisations and to help people into the workplace and develop their skills thereafter.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Robert Gordon University is at the forefront of supporting Scotland’s transition to net zero and projects like the Digital Innovation Lab will help address our industrial decarbonisation challenge and support green job growth in the north-east and across the country.

“Developing the skills and capacity across the construction sector to decarbonise, particularly through the retrofitting of existing buildings and intelligent design of new buildings is fundamental to achieving our net zero ambitions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Budget to encourage over-50s, disabled and benefits claimants back into work
Aldi will lift restrictions on buying fresh produce (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Aldi to lift restrictions on fresh produce as shortages ease
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Junior doctors rebuff Health Secretary’s plea to call off 72-hour strike
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVBUK) could have a significant impact on tech start-ups, it has been warned (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK ‘could have big impact on tech start-ups’
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
ABERDAM: Michael Robertson (right) and David Griffiths, winning Start-up Business of the Year . FSB Awards Glasgow.
North and north-east companies shine at Celebrating Small Business Awards

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Highland Council close Ross-shire road after crash damages bridge
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented