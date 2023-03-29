Changes to pensions – a game changer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business
Someone sitting working out their accounts. Pensions advice in Scotland is very handy if you are feeling a little confused.

Changes to pensions – a game changer?

Recently there have been changes to pensions, here's a guide to them.

In partnership with Daniel Murdoch

Recently, lots of changes have been announced to pensions in Scotland and the United Kingdom.

This can be tricky to navigate, so Daniel Murdoch at 57 North financial planning has broken it all down, to make it far more manageable.

Worry no more, here’s Daniel’s tips and tricks.

How will these changes impact you?

So the budget has come and gone once again and the noise and headlines have been made, but what does it all mean in the real world?

At 57 North Financial Planning,  there are a number of clients who run their own businesses who have asked: “Dan, how can I get more of my earnings and profits out of my business in the most tax-efficient manner?” My simple answer has always been pensions, pensions pensions!”

But for many clients, they would also draw more funds out of the business by way of dividends. And with low Corporation tax, and high Dividend tax free allowances of £5,000 per annum, there was a logic to this approach.

Daniel added: “However, with budget increases to Corporation Tax, and severely reduced Dividend allowances from 2024, this has become less appealing. As this has coincided with the increase in dividends tax rates, we are already seeing it has affected clients thinking.

Daniel Murdoch, who offers pension advice in Scotland.
Daniel Murdoch is the director of 57 North financial planning.

“Apart from an abolished Lifetime Allowance (LTA), we have seen an increase in the Annual Allowance–pensions have never looked more attractive!

“Historically it’s possible that pensions have had a bit of a ‘Boring’ reputation. However following the recent changes, pensions really are your most tax-efficient vehicle to draw funds from private companies. With corporation tax going from 19% to 25%, it just makes business sense that pensions are a core part of your long-term planning.”

What else is changing to pensions?

With the Annual Allowance (the amount you can contribute to pensions in anyone year) increasing from £40,000 to £60,000 from 6 April 2023 business owners have a great opportunity to save more for their retirement. The removal of the Lifetime Allowance from 6 April 2024 and the LTA tax charge from 6 April 2023, provides clients with more freedom around saving into their pensions without having to look over their shoulder at the potential tax charge.

Speaking of pensions, whilst there were no changes to the death beneficiary rules within pensions at the budget, the changes to the Lifetime Allowance makes it as relevant as ever to ensure you have your Expression of Wishes correctly completed.

This means your family can receive your pension benefits tax-free if you were to pass prior to age 75. Even if you die after the age of 75, the pot will not have suffered a Lifetime Allowance charge, so will again you will have passed on larger benefits to your surviving family. These changes will impact Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole.

How can 57 North help with pensions advice?

At 57 North Financial Planning, they have extensive experience in working with clients to ensure they are both saving money, and reducing their tax bill where possible, now and in the future.

As part of this work, they partner with a number of accountants to work in conjunction with business owners to ensure the best route is planned out for them.

If you wish to find out more about this area, perhaps over a cup of coffee, just contact Dan on 01463 211311 or dan@57northfp.com. Also head over to the 57 North website for further information.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Orkney Harbours have a plan for transformation
Orkney Harbours: time for action if we're to realise renewable potential
H&M warned that cold weather has delayed demand for spring ranges in many of its markets (Alamy/PA)
H&M sees slow start to spring season as cold weather hits sales
St Fergus, near Peterhead, is at the heart of plans for a carbon capture and storage plant.
Energy Security Day: Peterhead carbon project ‘leading contender’ for funding, says UK Gov
Energy firm SSE has hiked its annual earnings outlook once again despite lower than expected power from renewable generation (PA)
SSE lifts full-year earnings outlook again despite widening renewables shortfall
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
Four new partners at AAB: Lynn Wilson, Gunhild Dam, Jill Walker and Stuart Petrie. Image: Bold St Media
Aberdeen firm AAB announces biggest promotions round to date
Citizens Advice has raised concerns that a worrying link persists between ethnicity and insurance costs (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Worrying link between ethnicity and insurance costs persists – Citizens Advice
The number of cars built in UK factories reached 69,707 last month, the SMMT said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Increase in car production shows industry is on road to recovery, says SMMT
A new survey found that many patients are not receiving funds from the NHS to help fund their at-home dialysis treatment (PA)
NHS payments ‘not reaching’ at-home dialysis patients

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
The road remains closed following an earlier accident.
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh
Research suggests that physical punishment doesn't help to stop tantrums in children and can do lasting damage. Image: Sharomka/Shutterstock
Joanne Smith: Positive parenting is far more effective than physical punishment
'Expressive writing' means writing down thoughts continuously for 15 minutes (Image: Inspiration GP/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Got a spare 15 minutes? Then write your worries away

Editor's Picks

Most Commented