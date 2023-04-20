Savills completes Aberdeen West End offices letting deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Savills completes Aberdeen West End offices letting deal

The premises have received an EPC A environmental rating.

By Simon Warburton
42 Albyn Place exterior
42 Albyn Place. Image: Savills.

Property agent Savills has announced the completion of the lettings deal in its entirety for Quantum Claims’ 42 Albyn Place offices in Aberdeen.

The West End building has been let to oil and gas firm Rosen (UK).

The property has been refurbished to include open-plan office space alongside meeting rooms featuring data points throughout the 3,586 sq ft premises.

With environmental concerns moving up buyers’ agendas, the offices also received an EPC A energy rating due to upgrades throughout the interior.

The building was leased in its entirety prior to completion.

Refurbishment features open-plan office. Supplied by Savills.

The property also features a new air conditioning and heating system throughout the premises, which comes with parking provision.

Rosen (UK) works closely with global operators of oil and gas production facilities, pipelines and utility systems to reduce risk, maintain integrity and extend the service life of client assets.

Traditional buildings transformed

A Savills spokesman said the deal showed there was demand for high quality offices in the city.

He said: “This deal serves as an excellent example that demand remains for high-quality, open-plan and environmentally efficient properties in the West End of Aberdeen.

“With increasing awareness about environmental concerns, tenants are actively seeking out buildings that have a minimal impact on the environment.

“The EPC A rating of 42 Albyn Place proves with the right investment, traditional buildings can be transformed into eco-friendly spaces that meet the expectations of modern tenants.”

Figures for the deal are not being disclosed.

