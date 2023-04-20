Savills completes Aberdeen West End offices letting deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Property agent Savills has announced the completion of the lettings deal in its entirety for Quantum Claims’ 42 Albyn Place offices in Aberdeen.

The West End building has been let to oil and gas firm Rosen (UK).

The property has been refurbished to include open-plan office space alongside meeting rooms featuring data points throughout the 3,586 sq ft premises.

With environmental concerns moving up buyers’ agendas, the offices also received an EPC A energy rating due to upgrades throughout the interior.

The building was leased in its entirety prior to completion.

The property also features a new air conditioning and heating system throughout the premises, which comes with parking provision.

Rosen (UK) works closely with global operators of oil and gas production facilities, pipelines and utility systems to reduce risk, maintain integrity and extend the service life of client assets.

Traditional buildings transformed

A Savills spokesman said the deal showed there was demand for high quality offices in the city.

He said: “This deal serves as an excellent example that demand remains for high-quality, open-plan and environmentally efficient properties in the West End of Aberdeen.

“With increasing awareness about environmental concerns, tenants are actively seeking out buildings that have a minimal impact on the environment.

“The EPC A rating of 42 Albyn Place proves with the right investment, traditional buildings can be transformed into eco-friendly spaces that meet the expectations of modern tenants.”

Figures for the deal are not being disclosed.