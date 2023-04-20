Stephen Gallacher: A bucket list win for Matt Fitzpatrick in South Carolina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: A bucket list win for Matt Fitzpatrick in South Carolina

Harbour Town win meant the world to the new world number eight on Sunday.

RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick holds the championship trophy after his play-off win against Jordan Spieth.
RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick holds the championship trophy after his play-off win against Jordan Spieth.
By Stephen Gallacher

Sometimes it’s just meant to be.

That’s how I feel after watching Matt Fitzpatrick win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina on Sunday.

For all the time he has been a tour professional he has had a Harbour Town Golf Links head cover on a club in his bag.

I know it’s a special place for him after falling in love with the course following a family trip as a young boy.

Winning there has been a bucket list item for Fitzpatrick and he has spoken in the past about it being the event he wants to win most outside the majors.

Well, the tartan jacket is now his and I’m delighted for him.

When he was coming down the home straight in a three-way contest with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay I was rooting for him all the way.

I did feel sorry for Spieth though.

Fitzpatrick missed two good birdie chances in the final two holes to find himself in a play-off only for Spieth to return the favour by missing two birdie chances of his own.

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates after winning the play-off.
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates after winning the play-off. Image: PA.

Eventually, a stunning seven wood followed by a nine iron to within a foot of the hole was enough for Fitzpatrick to take the title from the defending champion.

Another big win for a European player

I’m sure the guys who know the Harbour Town significance to Fitzpatrick will be thrilled for him – but I imagine European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was also smiling ear to ear at seeing another European winner on Sunday.

The PGA Tour is usually dominated by the Americans when it comes to winners.

At this stage last year we had celebrated one European win over there thanks to Austrian Sepp Straka’s victory at the Honda Classic.

We’ve had 14 PGA Tour events this year and a European golfer has won seven of them.

Luke Donald with trophy.
Luke Donald must be thrilled with how Europeans are playing so far in 2023.

That’s why it feels as if I’ve been saying every other week Luke will be pleased with how things are going so far in 2023.

He has every right to be feeling chipper at the moment as the automatic picks for his team are playing brilliantly.

We’re still only in April but it augurs well for what promises to be a classic match in Rome later this year.

Having ticked off Harbour Town I imagine the Ryder Cup is also figuring highly on Fitzpatrick’s list of priorities now.

It’s remarkable that he has played in the match twice before but has yet to pick up a point for Europe.

It can happen, as I know only too well from my own experience. When I played Phil Mickelson at Gleneagles I was four under par for my round and still lost.

I’ve little doubt the world number eight is going to improve his overall record though.

The guys who play five or six matches are the ones who have the impressive records and Fitzpatrick is certainly on course to be a regular member of the team in the years ahead.

Clamping down on slow play is the only way to stop it

Patrick Cantlay in action.
Patrick Cantlay’s slow play has been criticised.

While Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a landmark win there was still time for Patrick Cantlay to create headlines of his own as the old issue of slow play reared its head again.

That’s two weeks in a row now Cantlay has been singled out following the final round of the Masters and I was disappointed to see him fail to address the issue when asked directly after Sunday’s final round.

Saying you didn’t hit a shot because you weren’t ready is not going to cut it. If we all wanted to wait until we were ready we would never finish a round.

The lie, a gust of wind, a noise.

There are lots of distractions which can put you off but you know the clock is ticking so you get on with it as best as you can.

Well, some of us do.

When you are on a golf course you have two choices – trust your gut or your caddie. But you have to be decisive either way.

Cantlay is at the stage where he is on telly regularly and his slow play is now what he is known for.

What happened at the Masters with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, the group behind Cantlay, being made to wait was a disgrace.

Sunday was little better with the final round taking five hours and 13 minutes to be played and the boos from fans were audible.

That’s unacceptable.

The only way we’re going to eradicate this issue is for officials to be brave and enforce the rules.

The pace of play on the DP World Tour has been drastically better since the tour took a hardline stance and it’s time for other tours to follow suit.

Trust me, as soon as financial or stroke penalties are handed out, the sooner this issue will be dealt with once and for all.

DP World Tour in rude health

European Tour CEO Keith Pelley.
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley made a passionate defence of the tour on his appearance on the Bunkered podcast this week – and I’m with him all the way.

I agree with him our tour is as strong as it has ever been and comparisons with the Asian Tour are ridiculous – there is no debate to be had here.

We have a successful tour with strong prize funds and a successful relationship with the PGA Tour.

The recent arbitration hearing in the tour’s favour against the players who joined LIV Golf continues to rumble on and Keith felt he had to defend his tour.

I see nothing wrong with that at all.

I’m still curious to see what effect the arbitration will have though.

At this point I don’t think anyone is quite sure what the implications are other than the DP World Tour was deemed to have sufficient authority to uphold its own policies.

It means if players want to play elsewhere they need approval. If it is refused and they play anyway there will be a penalty to be paid of some description.

But what it all amounts to remains unclear.

No doubt it is a priority for the board and I expect it will be top of the agenda for the players committee when it next meets in a few weeks’ time.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton presents new honorary member Paul Lawrie with a framed print of the championship course. Image: Matthew Harris
Aberdeen's 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie receives honorary membership of Royal Dornoch
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
Ian Poulter led the challenge to DP World Tour sanctions which have been upheld by an independent panel.
COMMENT: The battle between the DP World Tour and LIV players turned into a…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
A photo of a golfer teeing off
Why we play golf: 10 Scottish golfers in their own words

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]