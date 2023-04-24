Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jewellery chain Pandora is to open in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen.

The new store will be unveiled on Thursday.

It will become the second branch in the Granite City, with a shop already in Union Square.

The opening comes just days after it was revealed EP Properties has bought the centre in a multi-million-pound deal.

Mystery still surrounds the new owner’s plans but the Pandora store opening is sure to give a welcome boost to the future of the mall.

Nine jobs are being created at the new shop.

Positive move

Bon Accord was hit by a number of stores closures last year.

Jack Wills, Quiz and Kurt Geiger all abandoned their premises in the centre.

Bon Accord manager Craig Stevenson welcomed the news of Pandora joining the current stores on offer for shoppers.

He said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Pandora to Bon Accord.

“Adding a retailer like Pandora further broadens the diverse mix of retailers in the centre.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our offering to our customers and meet future demand.”

A Pandora spokeswoman said: “I can confirm, the new store will be opening this Thursday as part of our expansion plans in Aberdeen.

“The Union Square shop will remain open – no changes there.”

New location lined up for Lush?

Meanwhile, the Lush store on Union Street, Aberdeen, is still up for rent.

It is being marketed by FG Burnett, whose particulars say: “The subjects are located on the prime stretch of Union Street. Occupiers in the vicinity include Cafe Nero, Marks & Spencer, Sports Direct, Five Guys and Schuh.

“Bon Accord Shopping Centre is close by.”

A spokeswoman for Lush confirmed the retailer was looking for a new site, however, she was unable to give any new details of the likely location or potential opening date.