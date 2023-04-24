Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

A boost for shopping mall which saw a myriad of closures last year.

By Kelly Wilson
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Jewellery chain Pandora is to open in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen.

The new store will be unveiled on Thursday.

It will become the second branch in the Granite City, with a shop already in Union Square.

The opening comes just days after it was revealed EP Properties has bought the centre in a multi-million-pound deal.

Mystery still surrounds the new owner’s plans but the Pandora store opening is sure to give a welcome boost to the future of the mall.

Nine jobs are being created at the new shop.

Positive move

Bon Accord was hit by a number of stores closures last year.

Jack Wills, Quiz and Kurt Geiger all abandoned their premises in the centre.

Bon Accord manager Craig Stevenson welcomed the news of Pandora joining the current stores on offer for shoppers.

He said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Pandora to Bon Accord.

“Adding a retailer like Pandora further broadens the diverse mix of retailers in the centre.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our offering to our customers and meet future demand.”

A Pandora spokeswoman said: “I can confirm, the new store will be opening this Thursday as part of our expansion plans in Aberdeen.

“The Union Square shop will remain open – no changes there.”

New location lined up for Lush?

Meanwhile, the Lush store on Union Street, Aberdeen, is still up for rent.

Lush is up for rent in Aberdeen’s Union Street. Image: FG Burnett

It is being marketed by FG Burnett, whose particulars say: “The subjects are located on the prime stretch of Union Street. Occupiers in the vicinity include Cafe Nero, Marks & Spencer, Sports Direct, Five Guys and Schuh.

“Bon Accord Shopping Centre is close by.”

A spokeswoman for Lush confirmed the retailer was looking for a new site, however, she was unable to give any new details of the likely location or potential opening date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(PA)
Bill to crack down on big tech, fake reviews and subscription traps
People aged 65-plus accounted for 25% of the total number of investment scams reported in 2022, although this was down from 35% in 2021, Nationwide Building Society said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rising proportion of investment scam victims are aged 25 to 34, says Nationwide
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
European stocks dip during ‘lacklustre’ trading session
Cherry Healey harvesting Scottish seaweed with Shore co-founder Peter Elbourne. Shore.
Wick seaweed harvester to star in Inside the Factory
The CBI has dismissed a number of people (Jonathan Brady/PA)
CBI dismisses ‘a number of people’ after sexual misconduct allegations
James, Alan and Frank Bradley of Tillyminate, Gartly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
North-east farmers excel in Scottish silage competition
Jeremy Hunt said that the Government wanted to engage with businesses (James Manning/PA)
‘No point’ engaging with CBI after membership exodus, Chancellor says
The CBI decided to mothball much of its activity last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)
New body planned to represent businesses as CBI mothballs activities
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
North airport passenger numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler's thigh bone in 'excruciating' spanner attack
Rum's general store also houses a Post Office. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rum community offers 'unique' opportunity to take over island shop and cafe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented