Billy Dodds’ pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hailed his high-performing stars as they target a Scottish Cup final and promotion to the Premiership.

Inverness’ 1-1 weekend draw with Championship leaders Dundee means they will reach the promotion play-offs for the second year in succession – if they beat visiting rivals Ayr United on Friday, May 5.

Their rise into third spot in the Championship from seventh in recent weeks follows a stunning run of six wins before the draw against Dundee.

Now, all eyes are on the Scottish Cup semi-final against League 1 runners-up Falkirk this Saturday at Hampden.

It will be ICT’s seventh fixture in April as they aim to reach their second final in eight years, having won the trophy in 2015.

Holders Rangers and Premiership champions-elect Celtic will contest Sunday’s second semi-final at the national stadium.

Dodds, whose side were pipped at the post in the Premiership play-off final by St Johnstone last May, have come through an injury-hit campaign to give themselves a chance of still winning promotion and a cup final.

And the Inverness head coach reckons the team can be rightly proud for delivering big results to bring the season to a stunning conclusion.

He said: “I hope people take stock, sit back and realise what this group of players have done this season, because it is nothing short of remarkable.

“We looked down and out in the league, yet we have found a way to have the play-off spot in our own hands, and we have the chance of reaching a national cup final.

“It would probably be this group of players’ best achievements of their careers. This is a big week for us.

“We’re back in after two days off on Tuesday, the players will have Wednesday off, then we have the big two-day build-up to the semi-final.

“With six wins and a draw, we have momentum going into Saturday. That doesn’t automatically mean you will win it, but I am happy with where we are and I’m glad the boys are having a full week of preparation.

“They are not thinking of fatigue. They are thinking of freshness, focus and getting to the cup final.”

Starting from the back 💪🔴🔵 Great team move for @austsamuels9's equaliser against Dundee yesterday! Full Highlights 👉 https://t.co/fMuM2nvX4x pic.twitter.com/JjIga1BjxQ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 23, 2023

‘Incredible’ positives from Inverness

In the past 10 days, Inverness have hit back from goals down each time to beat Cove Rangers, Hamilton and draw with Dundee.

Dodds believes the lure of the Hampden showdown has helped the team hit the heights they have achieved in recent Championship games.

He said: “The semi-final has given everyone an edge. Our run of results tells you it has helped.

“The amount of times we have had to come from behind and the run we’ve put together and the comeback again on Saturday has all helped to give us a chance of getting into the play-offs and to get to the Scottish Cup final.

“The positives coming out of the club are incredible. It’s brilliant – sometimes you have to take stock and consider what we have achieved on the back of the injury run.

“It’s phenomenal and a remarkable feat.

“It’s down to the players. I give them the information, but they have to do it. They have done that over these last seven games.”

75' | 1-1 GOALLLLLLLLLLLL! AUSTIN SAMUELS MAKES IT 1-1! pic.twitter.com/s76O0aid9U — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 22, 2023

Squad will be needed to beat Falkirk at Hampden

Austin Samuels got on the end of a cross from fellow substitute Daniel MacKay at the weekend to secure a precious point against Dundee. It was the latest example of the Inverness squad being used to maximum effect.

Dodds added: “I hope it stands us in good stead. I have got experienced players in the squad and I’ve got less experienced, all different types.

“They all want a place against Falkirk. Nearly all of them will play a part.”