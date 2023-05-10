Managing contractual risk in the move to net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Managing contractual risk in the move to net zero

How can the oil and gas industry use skills, technology and capital to help unlock solutions required to enable the UK achieve a net zero target?

Presented by CMS Energy and Infrastructure
The UK oil and gas industry is working towards a net zero goal.

Adam Brooks, Senior Associate at CMS Energy and Infrastructure, discusses what is needed for the UK oil and gas industry to achieve a net zero target:

“Economic recovery of oil and gas need not be in conflict with the transition to net zero”, according to comments by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). The NSTA highlights how the oil and gas industry has “the skills, technology and capital to help unlock solutions required to help the UK achieve the net zero target”.

OGA Strategy’s Central Obligation legally obliges operators to promote efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The OGA Strategy’s Central Obligation incorporates the core tenet of taking appropriate steps to reach the net zero target. In doing so, UKCS operators are legally obliged to carry out activities in such a way as to promote further efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For supply chain businesses primarily concerned in the energy transition, the requirement creates substantial commercial opportunities across the sector. The NSTA believes in the pivotal role that the supply chain will perform:

“A strong supply chain is essential to establish the UK as the ‘go to’ centre globally for offshore mature basin solutions, including energy transition, subsea and decommissioning.”

At the recent Society of Petroleum Engineers Offshore Achievement Awards, a diverse blend of finalists competed across a range of categories including Emerging Technology, Innovator, Energy Transition, Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets, and Digital Innovation, all of which reflect the industry’s growing focus on the net zero transition.

Points to consider

However, capitalising on these opportunities raises several issues from a risk and contract management perspective. Some key aspects to consider include:

  • Supply chain integrity: mitigating the risk of supply chain breakdowns through misalignment, regulatory issues, performance delays and/or failures
  • Balance of risk: between service providers and their customers
  • Funding: considering how the company or project will be financed
  • Intellectual property: innovation and new technology will be key to achieving the net zero target which will lead to new IP being created, commercialised, protected and enforced

In plotting the best course of action, parties must consider the most appropriate form of contractual structure, which may differ from traditional relationship structures. Alternative structures may be a better fit, including:

  • Collaboration agreements: where parties share resources in the development stage and post-development rewards
  • Proof of concept: where particular products or service are tested with single or groups of interested parties
  • Funding: on a joint industry, commercial or wider government funding basis

Going forward, businesses will need to be conscious of the specific contractual risks, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of alternative contractual structures. In doing so, they will better equip themselves to meet the opportunities of the energy transition and drive the changes that the industry seeks.

Adam Brooks is Senior Associate at CMS Energy and Infrastructure. CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP is hosting its inaugural supply chain conference on May 24, 2023 at the P&J Live, Aberdeen.

